Adam Keefe Q&A: Every team will be gunning for the Belfast Giants this season

The Giants are looking to replicate last season’s success by defending the treble they won, with the Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Off titles currently residing in the trophy cabinet at the SSE Arena.

Ahead of the new season, head coach Adam Keefe sat down with Belfast Telegraph Sport for an open and honest exclusive discussion on all the big questions from the off-season.

Q: How do you feel now that training camp is over and we're already heading into your first competitive games of the season this weekend?

AK: It's been a quick turnaround, especially this season with the Champions League and guys only getting in shortly before training camp started, so we couldn't move slowly into the season. With this Finnish trip coming so quickly, we had to move quickly too and make sure we got everyone on the ice as quickly as possible and build some chemistry. It has been a rushed couple of weeks but we feel pretty good all things considered.

Q: What were you looking for this off-season when you were recruiting this team?

AK: It's hard to improve on last year, obviously. We had a very good season. But this is a completely different season because we lost a lot of last year's team. We were going out to one, replace some of the talent we lost, and two, trying to improve because ultimately we believe the League is going to get better and it looks like it has in terms of competitiveness across the board, all the while taking the best player available. We could be sitting here all summer waiting for the perfect player to come along in the perfect position, but it's very hard when a guy comes up who fits a lot of the boxes you want ticked and you need to find the best players available. A lot of thought went into the roster and we are very happy, specifically with the references that came back. Everyone seems to be a good person off the ice, which makes them a good fit for our team and that's a good starting point. Now we look to get better together on the ice and we'll see where everybody fits in.

Q: You've had a big turnover in your playing staff this off-season, but how close were you to retaining any players that departed?

AK: Nothing's a shock to me going into the off-season nowadays. We had a good understanding of who wanted to move on elsewhere and who wanted to retire. We remained very patient with Cons (Scott Conway) throughout the summer knowing full well he wanted to see what was available in Europe after the seasons he's had. He earned a contract and it fell into his lap, the Slovakian deal, and we lost him late in the summer. It's a big hole to fill. By that time we had most of our team in place. Then you lose Gabe Bast, Donovan Neuls, Grant Cooper, (Matt) Foley and (David) Gilbert - there's multiple guys who retired, so things are taken out of your hands there - and then losing our captain in Goody. Ultimately we knew change was coming, we just didn't know how much. We're happy where we ended up and we're excited to get going to see what we have because the competition will be fierce. Cardiff looks good on paper but they're not the only ones. Nottingham's stacking up some good lines, Sheffield's dressing good players. But not just the 'big four'. Looking across the board, Glasgow, Coventry, Dundee and Manchester all look competitive. It should be a fun League.

Q: Just on Conway, 50 goal scorers don't go on trees. How do you go about replacing that this season?

AK: It's very hard to find a 50 goal scorer. If you look at Scott Conway's career before he came to Belfast, you wouldn't have projected him to score 50. Is there a capability for some of the guys we've signed and come in here to do that? There absolutely is. But there's a lot of things that have to go right for that to happen and someone has to own that situation. Do we think the players we have brought in are going to have offensive success? We do. Until we see it on the ice and how they transition to our League, it's hard to see what position they play. It doesn't matter what we project until we see them on the ice and how they deal with UK hockey and our format where every game is so important and competitive. It doesn't take someone who is so competitive to be successful in this League, like Conway was. You have to be a competitor and there's an opportunity for someone to step up and be that player.

Q: Depth at forward seems to be something you targeted in the off-season and there are so many guys on your roster who can put the puck in the net - was that a deliberate target with your recruitment?

AK: We do like to spread out the scoring because if we don't get that out and out No.1 line then we have to do it by committee. We're confident we can accomplish being solid defensively and then we need to see what kind of offense we have, whether we need to do it by committee or whether we have one line step up and own the majority of the production and have a secondary scoring unit. That's to be seen and that's why there's so much opportunity for someone to step up and take those positions. We're still having a look at everybody and working out who'll play special teams and who'll play on what line. It's safe to say the only real chemistry in the line-up is Laker (Ben Lake) and (Mark) Cooper or Gary (Mark Garside) and Baumer (Jeff Baum), but it's on the new guys to find some early chemistry.

Q: How important was it to get that great core of players returning from last season along the new talent coming in?

AK: Huge. We were lucky a year prior that we had a big group returning who we were excited about. We've lucked out this season as well to get a core of players, starting with Whis (Jackson Whistle), Dicko (Andrew Dickson) and Besko (Tyler Beskorowany) and then working up through Baumer, who's now been here three years, Gary is basically part of the furniture here, and then you have the likes of Laker, Coops, Chuck (Sean Norris) back as a young British player coming in.

Guys have won here before and understand what it is to win and our mentality. It makes it easier as a coach to preach these things when you have guys in the room that believe and live and breathe those things throughout the season and see its value and worth. The hope is we get to gel a lot faster and everyone buys into what we're trying to sell here.

Q: How much do you rely on those returning players to get that message across to the new players?

AK: We care more that they show it. Something I've learned over the last few years is that the standard only rises. Winning doesn't take a year off and we demand that we match what we did last season. Now we have to get back up and do it again. That's it. You can tell that the likes of Cardiff and Sheffield have built teams based on their frustration at not winning trophies the last few seasons, and Glasgow with the new ownership... there are teams trying to take these trophies off us. If we are not on top of our game or our standards that we need to meet to have success in this League then we won't have it.

The players have to accept that. It's a big decision to come back here because winning is hard and it's not for everybody, whether you've done it or not. We're not going to win because we did it last year and it's a completely new team and completely new year. You have to live and breathe the standards of what it takes to win and it's good we have those players that chose to come back and chase these trophies again.

Q: How different does the pressure feel this year as treble champions compared to other years?

AK: It's no different than the year prior. I mean, yeah, we lost the Play-Off Final in 2022 to Cardiff so we didn't win the treble, but we were a goal or two away from winning the treble that year, and it was the same a couple of years prior to that. We're getting the absolute best from every team we play and that's all you grow to know because every team is gunning for you.

This is why you have to be switched on. You can't go into every game thinking you're going to win, otherwise you will lose, and that's a fact. We have to be ready to raise the intensity when the time comes and essentially get right back it. We've all had a summer off, it comes quick, but now we're back. Winning doesn't take a year off and it's no easier because you did it last year. We need to make sure we're prepared.

Q: What factors went into appointing Mark Cooper as captain?

AK: The last couple of years I've spent with Mark, he emulates exactly what it takes to be a Giant. His leadership qualities are through the roof. He's a good person. I haven't met a team-mate or a staff member who has had a bad thing to say about Mark. These are the types of people we want to follow. He was a great candidate when Goody left. Goody was very good at everything he did, but the natural chance after him was Mark if he wanted to return. It was a pretty easy decision for me, if I'm being honest.

That being said, there's a lot of leaders on this team, which didn't make it easy in that I had to make a choice. But certainly I don't think anyone on this team or in the fanbase would disagree with Mark as captain. He's going to do a great job. He knows exactly what it takes to win for this team in the League and for this city, and he understands what it means to be a Giant off the ice as well. All those things are things I look for in a captain and if I was a player, I'd certainly want him leading my team.

Q: How do you see the two-ways - Mason Alderson, Kell Beattie and Mack Stewart - progressing this season?

AK: It's really dependent on how things go this year in terms of injuries, depth and everything we have seen go astray in a season. We have an idea of where each player is at after training camp, now we need to see them in pre-season both for the two games against Glasgow and for their two-way teams and then, if we need them, decide who is the right player to fill that gap.

We'll make that decision based on what we see here and from talking to the coaches in Solway and Milton Keynes on how each player is progressing. It's the only way we can approach it. All three have looked good in training camp. Now it'll come down to how things develop from here.

Q: What do you make of your Champions League draw? Two games in Finland is about as tough a way as you could have asked to start your campaign, but beyond that it looks like you have some winnable ties.

AK: Going into Finland so quick into training camp is a massive positive. The group get to go away together and bond, go to two great arenas in Lukko and Tappara and play two very good hockey teams and compete as the underdogs. We've shown in the past we can be dangerous when we're written off and we want to take that on and go out there to get points. We expect to come home with some points. I do and I don't think the draw has been kind to us.

Every team in the Champions League is there on merit and is therefore a good team. Although we've drawn three teams from Austria, they are the three best teams from Austria and you don't need to look any further than their rosters to see that, and then we're up against the Czech regular season champions and a team that is fighting for the championship every year. It'll be a great challenge for us but we're focused on ourselves and improving with each game and trying to come out with some good teachable, positive clips that we can use to positively reinforce what we're doing here and get to a better level.

Q: What is your opinion on the game day roster limits being changed from teams being able to dress 14 import players to 15?

AK: I don't have one, to be honest. The rules are made, I'm told what rules we play by and I try to win within those rules. For us, obviously Scott Conway was a British player and losing a British player of that magnitude hurts. Ultimately, we always considered him as an import, and the rules have changed so that we can effectively replace him with an import.

We tried to fill that void with some depth across all the lines. Nothing really changes for us how we approach things. We have four full lines this year, which I suppose is a difference, but across the League that maybe creates four-line hockey, and when you look across the depth of the Scottish teams and Manchester, every team has built a deep forward group with an extra import. It will help with the depth across the League as a whole but, for us, it was a rule that was made that we're going to try and compete within and win within.

Q: And an extremely obvious question to finish, what are the goals for this season? Retaining the treble is obviously going to be one, but anything else beyond that?

AK: That's the goal for every team, to win all three, and we're no different. There's a heightened focus on us at the minute but that doesn't change what we're doing week in, week out to achieve that. A lot of things are out of control in terms of injuries and things like that, so we need to try and build some mental toughness and real team character through some adversity early on and continue to build here. That will come against these Finnish teams because these games will not be easy.

It's going to be fun but it's not an easy task to play those teams and that's what we have to fight through in order to compete and represent the Belfast Giants, the organisation, the city and the Elite League as a whole in that campaign. We'll try and take as many points as we can and hopefully we can qualify for the last-16.