Belfast Giants a point closer to title but must regain winning thread: Adam Keefe

Given how tight it is at the top, we likely won’t know whether the Belfast Giants’ overtime loss to the Cardiff Devils on Sunday is a valuable point gained or a costly one dropped until the Elite League title race works itself out.

On one hand, the Giants deserved nothing after a poor opening period that saw them trail 3-1 at the first intermission. On the other, their fightback to take it to overtime does deserve praise, even if they ultimately fell to a 5-4 defeat.

And while it is one point closer to defending their title, the Giants know that they can ill-afford to drop any points at this stage of the campaign with the Guildford Flames — who defeated the Sheffield Steelers 5-4 in overtime on Sunday — now just four points behind with a game in hand away to the Coventry Blaze tonight.

That is why head coach Adam Keefe was left with mixed feelings, unable to determine if it was a point earned or a potentially title-defining point dropped.

“These guys have been on a serious run and have battled through. I can take nothing away from these guys and their character to battle back in the second period and third period through fatigue, especially when we lost two players (Gabe Bast and Josh Roach),” he said.

“We’re certainly not taking anything away from the players’ fightback, hopefully we’ll look back on that as very important down the stretch.”

Still, an off-colour first period marred what was an otherwise edge of your seat, action-packed clash at the SSE Arena and, as a result, the head coach was not willing to entertain any thoughts that they still hold a significant advantage in the title race.

“Right now I look at it as a point dropped,” retorted a frustrated Keefe.

“It’s a point closer to the trophy, yes, but at the same time Guildford do not seem to lose, so you have to keep winning and that’s the mentality we need.

“I’m not naïve. If they lose that game in hand, then we’re four points up. But we’re two points up. We have to worry about the next game and that’s Sheffield.

“But we have to start on time. It’s not easy to win these kinds of games if we don’t start on time. We’ve been pretty good at that but (on Sunday) we weren’t.”

The game was also memorable for the fiery ending, which saw Keefe slam the bench door repeatedly before directing a sarcastic thumbs up towards the officials in response to a controversial tripping penalty against netminder Tyler Beskorowany in overtime that led to Cole Sanford’s winner for the Devils — with Beskorowany also smashing his stick over the net in anger — with both sides then squaring up to each other prior to the post-game ceremony.

“It’s not the time to call that penalty. I let them know how I felt,” fumed Keefe.

“It is what it is. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. But we lost it in the first period, so I’m not going to put that on the referees.”