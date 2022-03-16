Belfast Giants ace Kevin Raine determined to home in on Challenge Cup glory against Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena

Challenge Cup Final

Glove affair: Kevin Raine has won three trophies with the Giants, but none have come at the SSE Arena

Defenceman Kevin Raine is no stranger to success having lifted an Elite League title and two Challenge Cups in his three seasons with the Belfast Giants. However, what he is a stranger to is celebrating at the SSE Arena.

Both Cups were won in Cardiff — the traditional hosts of the final before this season — while the league title was something of a novelty as they won it while celebrating their end-of-season awards do at the Crowne Plaza.

Tonight, he hopes to rectify that record. This time the Cardiff Devils come to the SSE Arena for this season’s Challenge Cup final, with the Giants intent on actually winning the trophy on their own ice for once.

“This will be the biggest game I’ve played in Belfast, for sure,” said Raine. “To win in front of our fans in a packed barn, that would be really special.”

As top seeds in the competition, Elite League leaders and with home ice advantage, the Giants enter tonight’s game as favourites. But that means little in a one-off final where the margins are razor-thin and one mistake can cost a team a Championship.

Switching between league and cup mindset can also be a foreign concept to a lot of the Giants and Devils players, too, given their North American backgrounds where the play-offs are the only show in town. Whoever can master that mental battle could have a key advantage tonight.

“It’s another game, and we go into the game like any other game. Given the way the league Championship has been, we’ve been treating every game this season as a do-or-die in a way. Because (second-placed) Sheffield weren’t losing, we were being forced to do the same, and every game we expect to win,” said Ontario native Raine.

“Putting that expectation on ourselves means this game is just as important as the two Sheffield games we played at the weekend, and all the games before that. Every game is important, so the mindset for us can be the exact same.

“While there is that added pressure of a trophy there at the end, we all know the stakes.”

Just because they are at home does not guarantee the Giants success. After all, they themselves made a habit of spoiling the party on the road, with Raine’s first trophy in Belfast a 6-3 win over the Devils in the Viola Arena in Cardiff in the 2018 Challenge Cup final.

Jarrod Skalde’s Devils will take plenty of confidence into tonight as well, particularly given in their six meetings already this season, the Devils have won four, including a 2-1 win in overtime in their most recent match-up.

The visitors have the league’s top goalscorer on their roster, Brodie Reid (29 in 43 games), as well as the leading assister, Justin Crandall (38 in 44), to contend with Belfast’s lethal top line of David Goodwin, Scott Conway and JJ Piccinch, while netminder Mac Carruth has the best save percentage in the league.

The Giants themselves come into the game after losing to the Steelers on Saturday needing to bounce back quickly. Raine is confident they’ll get it and can celebrate the first part of a potential treble — all on home ice.

“There’s no better chance to bounce back than at home to the Cardiff Devils in a one-off final. I’m excited,” he added with a smile. “We’re two really good hockey teams, both top of the league, and when we come together, who’s going to win? We’re going to see.”