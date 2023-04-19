Belfast Giants All Star benefit for Ukraine a fitting end to historic season as hockey celebrated at SSE Arena

Belfast Giants All-Stars 9 Dnipro Kherson 7

Adam Keefe was back on the ice for the Belfast Giants All Stars

Vladyslav Pylypyshyn performs the ceremonial puck drop with Belfast Giants All Stars captain David Goodwin and Dnipro Kherson captain Mykyta Vasyliev before Wednesday’s game at the SSE Arena

It is a well-worn cliche but on Wednesday night, hockey truly was the winner.

Indeed, the 9-7 scoreline between a Belfast Giants All Stars team and Dnipro Kherson was nothing more than a sideshow to the celebration of the sport in front of a capacity crowd at the SSE Arena.

With a live performance from local musician Ryan McMullan, the banner raise for the Giants’ Play-Off title they claimed at the weekend and a host of current and former Giants players on show, this was both a fitting way to sign off on the 2022/23 season and to raise money for the Ukrainian Hockey Dream through the Hockey Can’t Stop tour.

With the conflict in Ukraine having ravaged hockey, with 60% of players having had to leave the country to continue their careers and 40% of their facilities either destroyed or occupied by Russian forces, the Hockey Can’t Stop tour was put together by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and is aimed at raising money to help both players stay in the country to play, while also rebuilding facilities.

And this latest stop in Belfast will go down as a hugely successful one as a capacity crowd packed into the SSE Arena to support the initiative, which is aimed at raising $15.6m to support over 7,500 players.

The outcome of the game did not matter, Grant Cooper and Mark McLeod the only men to score twice in the two-goal win for the Giants.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech was the stand-out addition to the Giants roster and he starred in the first half of the game, playing the first 30 minutes and making 15 saves, including a couple of one-on-one stops to deny Dmytro Poperezhay and Serhii Stetsiura.

This performance might not earn him a contract in Belfast next season but the Premier League legend, who spent last season with NIHL 1 side Chelmsford Chieftains, certainly proved he is just as capable on skates as he is on grass.

But fans were also treated to plenty of excitement beyond Cech, with former favourite Darryl Lloyd back and among the goals for the Giants seven years after he bid farewell to the SSE Arena.

The sight of Lloyd back on the ice alongside fellow ‘Bash Brother’ and now head coach Adam Keefe, as well as centre Mark Garside taking the opening face-off following a rendition of Belfast City by Ryan McMullan was one that brought back no shortage of fond memories.

Tim Cook and Paul Swindlehurst were back on defence. Up front, JJ Piccinich and Jonathan Boxill were prominent.

It was a chance for some familiar faces to be front and centre once again in a teal jersey.

Lloyd finished off the scoring in a game that saw the crowd wave goodbye to their treble winning heroes, too, with 13 of the roster that delivered the Grand Slam to the city included on the roster, with winger Mark Cooper named player of the game.

The visitors put up a tough fight and produced some eye-catching hockey throughout, with 21-year-old Artyom Tselogorodtsev starring for the visitors. But the night was about far more than the game.

At the end of the game, £50,000 was donated from the Odyssey Trust to the Ukrainian Hockey Dream, money that will go a long way to helping them achieve their goal, followed by every player from both side joining at centre ice to thunder clap, as the Giants do at the end of every game. In a time of division in Ukraine, this was unity.

“I think you’ll agree that tonight was what the Giants are all about,” said Odyssey Trust chief Robert Fitzpatrick.

Hard to disagree.