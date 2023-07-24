Belfast Giants are like a family to me, says Andrew Dickson after returning for 13th season

Belfast Giants netminder Andrew Dickson has described the team as a “family” to him after confirming he will return to the club for a 13th season in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Ballymoney man is the only full-time local player on the roster and has proudly worn teal since he joined the team for the first time in the 2009/10 season.

Now, aged 35, he is back for another season at the SSE Arena where he will play a key role in trying to help the Giants defend the three trophies they won last season.

While his playing time has been limited over the years, making just 48 appearances across those 12 seasons, Dickson is an integral part of the Giants’ locker room and brings considerable winning experience.

In all, the netminder has lifted five Elite League titles, four Challenge Cups and one Play-Off title, while he is among the longest tenured players in the club’s history.

He also provides head coach Adam Keefe with another British player for his roster, which gives him greater flexibility when selecting his line-up should he wish to ice another import skater.

Dickson will play third fiddle to Tyler Beskorowany and Jackson Whistle again this season, but he is eager to be an important figure in their title defence with a team he has been a part of for so many years.

“For me, the Giants are more than just a club. It’s a family,” said Dickson.

"Having been here for well over a decade now, I have been fortunate to have made a lot of lifelong memories – meeting and playing with so many fantastic people, and I’m excited to get stuck into another season and help to defend our three titles that we worked so hard to secure last season.”

Keefe added: “Dicko is a key part of our locker room, and we’re very happy that he will be coming back for the 2023/24 season. Dicko’s work behind the scenes is incredible, always going above and beyond to ensure that the team is always in the best possible form heading into games. He is a glue guy.

“It goes without saying but Dicko has played an immeasurable role in the team’s success over the years – both on and off the ice, and it will be great to work with him again during the upcoming season.”