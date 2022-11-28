Belfast Giants battle back again for another huge road win over Coventry Blaze

Coventry Blaze 3 Belfast Giants 5

Down six bodies for the final two games of their six-game road stretch, head coach Adam Keefe cannot come away from this weekend questioning his side’s buy-in and fight as once again they were in the mix in both games despite running an incredibly short-benched roster away from home.

Again they dug deep into every reserve to come away with a third consecutive split weekend as Steven Owre’s third period double proved the difference at the SkyDome and down the Coventry Blaze 5-3 to end their away swing with a .500 record, winning three out of six.

It was a tale of two 5-on-3 powerplays in the third period that swung the game in the Giants’ favour, the Blaze failing to connect on one when they were 3-2 ahead and, after Darik Angeli had tied things up for the Giants, Owre capitalised on the two-man advantage for the visitors’ game-winning goal — and their first lead of the game — at 52:27.

Lewis Hook made an immediate impact on his return with his first goal of the season in just his second game since his re-signing on Monday, tying things up in the second period after man of the match Will Cullen’s highlight reel effort got the Giants on the board after falling two goals behind at the first intermission.

Netminder Jackson Whistle turned away 26 shots and the penalty kill ran at a perfect 5-for-5, including that crucial third period 5-on-3, as the Giants improve to 12-5-0 on the season and stay in touch at the top of the Elite League standings, although Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Guildford Flames at the Spectrum — their third in a row against the League leaders this season — means they are now nine points adrift with just two games in hand.

But there is still plenty of time to make up that deficit, and plenty of bodies to return to boost the roster, with Keefe left in no doubt his side are fully committed to the season grind of trying to retain their championship title.

In the short-term, he will be pleased to end this road swing without any more damage on their record given some of the situations they have found themselves in, winning a huge backs-to-the-wall effort in Sheffield last week and battling back from a goal down in the third period at the SkyDome.

They had been down by a pair at the first intermission in Coventry as Whistle served up a couple of rebounds that Nathan Ripley (7:12) and Colton Yellow Horn (11:58) tucked away to have it 2-0 at the break, but Cullen’s solo effort down the slot 7:08 into the second period got the Giants on the board before Hook emphatically slammed in a rebound 1:37 later to tie it up.

They survived Yellow Horn hitting the post shortly after, and then it looked like things might be going sideways when Kim Tallberg got a bizarre go-ahead goal for the Blaze just 59 seconds into the third period as he gloved down a loose puck at the crease and quickly readjusted to beat Whistle high and make it 3-2.

But the swing in momentum came as the Giants played out a long 5-on-3 — Angeli (roughing) and Gabe Bast (slashing) taking the calls — to keep the deficit at just one goal, which allowed Angeli to deflect in Cullen’s pass to the crease to tie it up at 48:36, before the Belfast powerplay finally clicked at the third time of asking for the lead goal.

With Ross Venus (delay of game) and Brady Norrish (interference) in the box, Owre was on hand to poke in the rebound off Bast’s initial shot and the same man rewarded Whistle for a string of superb saves late on by slotting the puck into the empty net with 25 seconds remaining to ensure the two points were headed back across the Irish Sea.