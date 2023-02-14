Belfast Giants begin their final push in bid to retain Elite League title

Given where they were when the calendar hit Christmas Day, if you offered the Belfast Giants the chance to be two points back going into the Elite League’s international break, they’d have snapped your arm off.

Struggling for consistency and languishing well behind League leaders the Guildford Flames — who are still setting the pace — Adam Keefe’s side were on the ropes and their title defence was, in some quarters, being declared over already.

But coming out of Great Britain’s Euro Hockey Challenge camp, where Jackson Whistle, Sam Ruopp, Lewis Hook and Ben Lake led them to three wins from three, some are now calling the defending champions the favourites to go back-to-back.

It’s tight at the top, with only three points separating the Flames (59 points) in first and the Cardiff Devils in fourth, with the Giants and Sheffield Steelers (both on 57) in between, but it is the Giants who are the men in form with nine weeks of the season to go.

Not only did they go on an 11-game winning run in the League around Christmas, which is what really brought them back into the mix, they entered the break having won three massive games in a row, doubling up the Steelers and then beating the Flames.

Looking at the schedule, it also looks favourable for Keefe’s men, who have nine of their last 16 games at home, with five of their last six coming at the SSE Arena including clashes with the Flames and Steelers again. They also have the blessing of a full-strength roster, minus only long-term absentee Tyler Soy.

But their rivals are also looking sharp. The Flames in particular have stunned the League by keeping their title challenge going right to the end and they have some particularly lethal players in the form of Daniel Tedesco, Brett Ferguson and Ryan Tait.

Paul Dixon’s men also have the kindest run-in of the title challengers, with six of their 17 games against the Scottish sides, but the question that inevitably hangs over them is do they have what it takes to maintain their momentum down the stretch given their lack of experience at this level?

There are no such fears about the Steelers and Devils, though, and both could put together late surges.

The Steelers have just added Calle Ackered, a well-known danger in the EIHL, to their roster and have the outstanding Matthew Greenfield in goal winning them games on a regular basis, while the Devils have that canny know-how when it comes to lifting trophies.

And yet the Giants are quietly confident. As captain David Goodwin told this paper after booking their place in the Challenge Cup Final, they believe they are hitting prime form at the right time as their rivals start to feel the weight of a long season, and the results prove that.

Tonight they will hope to prove that the break did not come at the wrong time for them when they head to the Nottingham Panthers (7.30pm), before travelling on to the Flames tomorrow where a huge two points will be on offer in the context of the title race.

The margins for error are razor thin, though. Win tonight and the Giants go top, and win tomorrow as well and they go two points clear. Lose both, however, and suddenly they are four behind having played two games more.

It’s crunch time in the Elite League. Which team will stand up to the pressure and which will wilt? The Giants hope they will be the former and not the latter.