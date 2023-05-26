Belfast Giants boost offensive corps by signing scoring winger Elijiah Barriga from Dundee

The Belfast Giants have provided their offense with a 30-goal boost ahead of their treble title defence with the signing of American left winger Elijiah Barriga from the Dundee Stars.

The 27-year-old made his bow in the Elite League last season, moving to the Stars from the American International College, and was an instant success by scoring 30 goals and 69 points in 62 games, good for tied-10th in League scoring.

Signed by Jeff Mason last season when he was head coach in Dundee, Barriga follows the now Giants assistant coach to the SSE Arena for the new season and will provide another significant scoring threat to the line-up.

The West Covina, California native will also bring a winning mentality to the organisation having pocketed seven trophies during his time with AIC and will likely play a key scoring role for the Giants this season.

And having put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the SSE Arena, Barriga is keen to experience the culture around the Giants he has heard so much about already.

“I’m really looking forward to what’s in store this season in Belfast. The Giants, their whole ethos, and their reputation speak for themselves; that is an organisation I want to be a part of,” said the American forward.

“The Giants qualifying for the Champions Hockey League this season was a big draw for me. European hockey is a different level and to have the chance to travel and play against top tier teams will be an amazing opportunity.

"I want to play a part in yet more giant success in Belfast.”

Someone who knows him more than any other within the Giants organisation is Mason, who signed him for the Stars last season and entrusted him with top line minutes at the Dundee Ice Arena.

"Elijah is a quality player and person. He had an excellent first season as a professional, amassing 30 goals in all competitions and finishing top 10 in EIHL scoring. He possesses a great deal of skills and competes hard day in and day out,” praised the now Belfast assistant coach.

“His attitude, work ethic, and character make him a great fit for the culture that has been established in Belfast, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with him again."

Giants head coach Adam Keefe added: “This is a great signing for us. Barriga plays a competitive, passionate, and fast game on the ice – exactly what we are looking for here in our players in Belfast.

"We know he will make good impacts both on and off the ice and fit in well with the rest of the guys.”