Belfast Giants bring back fan favourite and key piece of Grand Slam success for treble defence

The Belfast Giants have brought back a significant figure from their Grand Slam success to spearhead their title defences with the re-signing of Canadian winger Mark Cooper for the 2023/24 season.

The 31-year-old right winger is back for a third season in teal after first joining in 2021 and will be another key contributor as Adam Keefe’s side look to defend their Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Off crowns.

Both an adept scorer and capable of providing some much-needed grit up front, Cooper has been an integral part of Belfast’s recent success, and getting his signature on paper for another season is a significant coup for the Giants.

The Toronto native spent the entirety of last season on either the top or second lines and netted 28 goals and 69 points in 65 games at the SSE Arena, and he will likely be tasked with a similar role this campaign, too.

Having been alternate captain the past two seasons, Cooper will surely also be in the discussion as to who will replace David Goodwin as Giants captain for next season, the winger considered one of the leaders within the locker room over the last few seasons.

“I am so excited to be coming back to Belfast for another season. It has truly felt like home over the last couple of years, and I couldn’t be prouder to put the jersey on once again,” said Cooper.

"The support we get from the fans is world-class, and I cannot wait to get things going come August.”

Head coach Keefe added: “Bringing Coops back after being such an important player for us over the past two championship seasons was a no brainer. Mark’s attitude embodies what being a Giant is all about, and having someone of his experience and calibre on the roster is invaluable.

“I don’t doubt that Mark will continue to be a great leader on and off the ice, and I am very much looking forward to working with him again over the coming season.”