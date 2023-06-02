Belfast Giants bring back fan favourite Ciaran Long for fourth season with club

The Belfast Giants have continued their off-season recruitment by bringing back another core squad member after re-signing forward Ciaran Long up for the 2023/24 season.

The Basingstoke native is coming off a season where he scored 13 goals and 29 points in 60 games for the Giants, leading them to the treble, which saw him named Coaches’ Player of the Year.

Although primarily a forward, Long has been asked to step back on defence on occasion and that versatility has led the former Great Britain international to become a valuable member of Adam Keefe’s roster.

Since joining the Giants from the Manchester Storm in the summer of 2019 – with a brief return to the Storm for the EIHL Series during the Covid-19 pandemic – Long has amassed 27 goals and 76 points in 194 games.

Part of a winning locker room, having lifted two Elite League titles, two Challenge Cups and a Play-Off trophy, the Englishman was promoted to the leadership group last season and helped guide them to a clean sweep.

Now married to Portadown woman Hannah for just over a year and having just bought a house in Northern Ireland, Long is settled in Belfast and he admits the decision to return was an easy one.

"I am delighted to be returning to the Belfast Giants for another season," he said.

"Belfast is home to me now; I'm a married man and have bought my first home here in Northern Ireland. It makes a lot of sense for me to return to the Giants and continue doing what I love to do.

“Last season, we set the bar – it was incredible to achieve the treble for the first time. This season, I’m committed to giving my all on the ice. I can't wait to get back out there in front of the Teal Army and hopefully building upon last year's successes."

Giants head coach Adam Keefe added: "Ciaran is a well-rounded player who brings a strong work ethic and a competitive edge to every game. His ability to adapt to various positions and situations on the ice is hard to come by.

“In the locker room, Ciaran’s presence is felt. He is a true team player who knows how to have fun whilst getting the job done too. Having played a core role in our successes over the last few years, we are delighted to have him back for another season.”