Belfast Giants bring in Japanese international Kohei Sato to aid in treble defence

The Belfast Giants have further added to their roster for the new season with the signing of Japanese international left winger Kohei Sato on a one-year deal for the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old Nishitokyo native moves to the SSE Arena from Finnish second division team KeuPa HT and will add speed and dynamism to the Giants line-up ahead of their treble defence.

An associate captain of the Japanese national team, which he has represented on 34 occasions, scoring seven goals and 19 points, Sato will also bring leadership to the squad as they head into their third season in the Champions Hockey League.

Sato continues the run of former Friendship Four alumni to go on to play for the Giants, the forward representing the University of New Hampshire in the 2019 edition and following the likes of Darcy Murphy, Liam Morgan and Matt Foley to both play in the college event and then represent the Giants.

He is not the first Japanese player to represent the club, though, that honour going to Ryan Kuwabara, the dual Canadian-Japanese national playing for the team in their second ever season in 2001/02.

If Sato can replicate Kuwabara’s scoring, the former Giant notching 17 goals and 36 points in 37 games in his one season in Belfast, then head coach Adam Keefe will be thrilled with what he has on his hands.

Ironically, his new forward also scored 17 goals and 36 points last season, tallying those numbers in 49 games in the Mestis, first representing JoKP before moving on to KeuPa for the second half of the campaign.

Despite being born and raised in Japan, Sato spent his entire junior hockey career in North America having moved to Canada and working his way up through the junior Leagues before becoming the first Japanese player to play an NCAA Division 1 game when he dressed for New Hampshire.

He would score 10 goals and 29 points in 104 games over four season with the Wildcats, including helping them to third place in the 2019 Friendship Four, before switching to Bentley University for his final season, adding a further five goals and 12 points in 31 contests.

Last year in Finland was Sato’s rookie professional season but now he will bring his talents to Belfast and try to help them retain all three of their trophies and he’s excited to return to Northern Ireland.

“I’m eager to get going in Belfast – my first experience of playing hockey in the UK full-time,” commented Sato.

"It goes without saying but the Giants have such a fantastic history, full of success and incredible moments, and I hope that I can help create many more for the fans.

"This is an exciting new challenge for me, and I can’t wait to join up with the rest of the team and coaching staff ahead of what will no doubt be a competitive season to come.”

The Giants’ head of hockey operations Steve Thornton added: “We’re incredibly pleased that Kohei has agreed to join the Giants’ roster for the 2023/24 season. We first saw Kohei in Belfast during the 2019 Friendship Four with the University of New Hampshire and have monitored his progress since.

“Kohei is an exceptional skater, whose elite speed will no doubt change the momentum of a game in our League. He plays the game at a similar pace to current Giant Matt McLeod and former forward Jordan Boucher, who have both had success on the big ice in Belfast.

"We believe that Kohei will play an important role for us, and that he’ll be a popular player among the Giants’ faithful.”