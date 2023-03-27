Belfast Giants can fan the Flames and retain title on home ice

Ice Hockey

After six months, 28 weeks and 52 lung-busting games, the destination of the Elite League title will come down to the final weekend between Belfast Giants and Guildford Flames.

Despite another utterly dominant weekend, seeing his side smash 17 goals past the Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm across their two games and conceding just three in reply, Adam Keefe and his players didn’t get the helping hand they needed elsewhere to be crowned champions this weekend.

Needing the second-placed Flames to slip up once in their double-header against the Dundee Stars, it looked like they might be on for it when the Scottish side led 3-0 after the opening period of their first meeting on Saturday, only for the Flames to fight back and win 6-4.

And, despite the Stars going 1-0 ahead in yesterday’s rematch at the Spectrum, Guildford won again, this time 7-3, to keep them just two points behind the Giants with two games to play.

It’s all set up or Saturday’s meeting between the League’s top two at the SSE Arena and while the Giants can afford to lose and still lift back-to-back championships, it would be a fitting coronation for Keefe’s men should they get the job done on home ice having already lifted the Challenge Cup there, the banner for which they raised before Saturday’s win.

The Giants are still firmly in the driver’s seat as, due to them having more regulation wins than the Flames, they need one more win to be guaranteed top spot, so even if they fall to defeat to the Flames on Saturday, they will get a second bite of the cherry away to the League’s bottom side, Dundee, who have nothing left to play for having been eliminated from Play-Off contention.

All this after a weekend in which the Giants tore apart first one of their title rivals in the Steelers, hammering them 8-2 on Friday to mathematically remove them from title contention, and then the shortbenched roster went even better a day later as they smashed nine past the Storm in a 9-1 thrashing.

Despite losing Grant Cooper, Matt Foley and Matt McLeod to injury and Ciaran Long to suspension between the two games, and needing Ben Lake to cover on defence, Belfast looked every bit champions elect as they mercilessly swept aside the Storm with eight different players on the scoresheet, David Gilbert the only man to find the twine twice.

Two-way winger Sean Norris dazzled with three goals across the two games, but Keefe was effusive in his praise of the entire team for digging deep on Saturday evening, reserving particular praise for Gilbert’s two-goal turn.

“I thought we were a little lacklustre in energy in the first period but we had some real character performances in there, especially from the second period on,” praised Keefe.

“I know the guys were fatigued, it was an emotional game we played on Friday and we really emptied the tank, and you could see it on Saturday.

“Going into that second period, we got a burst of energy led by David Gilbert — he moved his feet and played like a big man out there and got rewarded as a result. Then everyone started pulling on the rope.

“That’s a huge win and a huge weekend right there.”

So, after all this time, the Elite League title will come down to the final weekend. The Giants are very much the favourites but they know that if they take their eye off the ball — or, more accurately, the puck — they will be burned by the Flames.

But play as they did this weekend in Saturday’s crucial clash and there will be another banner to raise at the SSE Arena.