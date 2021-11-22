Belfast Giants can't afford to ease off despite weekend goal rush, claims head coach Adam Keefe

Belfast Giants 6 Manchester Storm 2

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe insists their battle to find consistency isn’t over despite putting together four wins in a row for the first time this season after back-to-back victories against the Manchester Storm at the SSE Arena.

After thrashing the Storm 7-1 on Saturday night, the Giants almost repeated the feat yesterday afternoon, just coming up short but still putting in a big offensive performance in a 6-2 win.

The Giants have moved to 6-3-0 on the season and have leapt up to fourth in the Premier Sports Elite League with their four-point weekend, and are now just four points back of leaders Sheffield Steelers and still with two games in hand.

But Keefe, while not downplaying his team’s performances, believes they cannot get too high from the weekend and has already called on his players not to rest on their laurels and to back it up again next week.

“It was a great team effort. I thought everybody contributed and did well. It was nice to get both goalies in and got some good production across all the lines,” praised the head coach.

“Really happy for the guys and they got rewarded for their efforts not just across the weekend but all week in practice.

“This will probably be the first week we’re going into where we’re not planning on changing the lines!

“It’s nice to find something there this weekend, but now we certainly want to see how they go next weekend and how they follow up.

“That’s all part of finding this consistency and that was the challenge tonight as well. We knew Manchester would have a push-back and they did in the first period and our guys stuck with it and played hard.

“I thought in the second period we took over and their third game in three nights took their toll on them. They struggled to stick with our pace.

“Great weekend, we’ll enjoy it and get back to work on Tuesday.”

While not overlooking a strong netminding display from Jackson Whistle at one end, making 31 stops, yesterday it was all about the Giants’ powerplay, which finally appears to have clicked having scored three times in the six goals.

Mark Cooper was the first to score on the man advantage, tipping in Scott Conway’s pass at 7:23 of the second period to make it 2-1 at the time, before Conway then added one at 16:52 of the middle frame to make it 3-1.

Cam Knight notched his third powerplay goal in as many games at 4:36 in the third period to essentially seal the win having made it 4-1 on a big night for the Giants’ special teams after a poor start to the season.

It was also a big weekend for Lewis Hook, who continued his hot start to the season with two goals — his fifth and sixth of the campaign — opening the Giants’ account at 15:38 of the first and then adding the hosts’ fifth at 7:19 of the third.

David Goodwin notched his eighth of the year at 7:55 of the final period to make it 6-1 and round off the scoring for Belfast, with Tayler Thompson and Adam Brady the scorers for Manchester.