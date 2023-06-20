Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin confirms departure from club after three seasons

The Belfast Giants will need a new captain for their treble defence after the club confirmed David Goodwin will not be returning for next season.

The American winger departs after three seasons at the club in which he scored 66 goals and 206 points 172 games and, more importantly, delivered five trophies to the club.

Initially signed midway through the season prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, Goodwin will forever be known as the first Giants captain to bring a Grand Slam to the SSE Arena after leading them to the Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Offs treble last season.

Part of a dynamite top line alongside Scott Conway and, for most of the season, Steven Owre, the 31-year-old chipped in with 23 goals and 95 points in 68 games to lead them to a clean sweep.

One of the Giants’ top scorers during his time in Belfast, the St Louis native was also on the top line alongside Conway and J.J. Piccinich during the 2021/22 season that yielded a League and Cup double.

But the impact he had went far beyond just on the ice, with Goodwin one of the players that led in the locker room and championed the Giants’ ethos of being positive influences in the community.

Particularly last season the skipper found himself having to rally a locker room that was low on confidence during the first half of the season and spur them to a second half surge that yielded silverware, a job he did admirably.

The Giants will undoubtedly have hoped he would have signed on for another season, especially with three trophies to defend, but Goodwin has opted for a new challenge away from the club.

Now the challenge for head coach Adam Keefe is to find the man to replace him wearing the ‘C’, with internal candidates such as Ben Lake or Ciaran Long seeming the most likely to step up.

As two of the more tenured players on the roster, Lake would seem to be the natural choice given he has been an alternate captain for the last two seasons, however Long has been praised for his role within the locker room and also wore an ‘A’ last season.

Of course, the role could instead go to a player that has not been signed yet, with the Giants likely to add some more experienced names to their roster given the departures of the likes of Goodwin and Owre.

Regardless, it is another decision Keefe will have to make in an off-season that has already seen plenty of change, with the likes of Grant Cooper, Will Cullen and Sam Ruopp also having departed the treble champions.