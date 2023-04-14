Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin: This potentially historic season has been like no other

Captain David Goodwin wants the Belfast Giants to seal their status as the best team in the UK with silverware — © William Cherry/Press Eye

Just after the transfer deadline passed in the Elite League, David Goodwin remembers a conversation he had with Mark Cooper.

“I told him ‘I think we can win the league’,” recalls the Belfast Giants captain with a grin.

“Just looking around our room, with Besko (Tyler Beskorowany) back, (Matt) McLeod being a diamond in the rough, Donny (Donovan Neuls), Hank (Henrik Eriksson)... I just knew.”

Based on that prediction, the 31-year-old American may well rename himself Mystic Meg given how true it proved to be. And, on the cusp of making history at Play-Off Finals Weekend, it could be a memorable weekend for the Elite League champions.

Domestic and club history beckons for this most unlikely of Giants sides. Win against the Nottingham Panthers in their Semi-Final this afternoon (3pm) and then in the Final against either the Sheffield Steelers or Cardiff Devils tomorrow (5pm), and they will be the first team to complete the clean sweep of all three titles having also won the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Goodwin’s prediction proved correct in that those mid-season arrivals have been vital to their success — particularly Beskorowany and McLeod, who have been invaluable additions.

Belfast Giants star Mark Cooper holds aloft the Elite League trophy — © William Cherry/Press Eye

But what he never predicted was just how tough this season would be. From keeping a fracturing team early in the term together to navigating several off-ice departures and then leading the side to a run that saw them win 28 of 32 to retain the Elite League Championship, it’s been a roller coaster and then some.

“Last year, I would say some of the internal difficulties I was experiencing was just proving to myself and others that I could take this team to trophies, which is funny because at the time I thought it was a tall task until I started this season!” he says with a wry laugh.

“Nothing compares to the struggles of this season. Every once in a while, you’re going to have a season where there’s been a lot of transactions required – and that’s just what happened this season.

“You have to manage the room to ensure the cohesiveness remains in the locker room. I’m extremely grateful to guys like Mark Cooper and Ben Lake and Ciaran Long, who not only made suggestions and recommendations but supported my vision to move forward out of these situations. And that vision has to be very fluid, especially when we were dealing with some of the issues we dealt with this year.

“Your approach has to change and it absolutely did a lot, especially compared to last year.”

Yet he has led them to two titles already this campaign — taking his personal tally to four since becoming skipper a year ago — and now he could lead them into the history books by winning the Giants’ first Play-Off title since 2010.

There is a personal score to settle after last season’s heartbreak when the Giants fell one game short of winning it all, defeated by the Devils in the Final after lifting the league and cup. They could be on for a rematch tomorrow should both sides win their last-four ties.

And the captain admits that is what is driving them as opposed to any treble talk — the desire to prove beyond any doubt whatsoever that they are the best side this season.

“Everyone in the league knows this year we’re the best team. We’ve proven it time and time again. It’s just the way this league is formatted, we have to prove it again,” Goodwin says with steely determination.

“It probably comes from a place of pride or selfishness. We don’t want anyone else to get any glory from this season. And that motivates us just as much as winning the treble for ourselves.

“These are teams we’ve battled against all year, there’s a lot of bad blood from the players and management. No team wants to see trophies raised other than by themselves. We don’t want to give anybody any perception that we aren’t the best team because we didn’t win the last game of the season.

“Everyone knows we’re the best team, we just have to prove it one more time.”