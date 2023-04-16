Belfast Giants claim historic treble by securing Play-Off title with Final win over Cardiff Devils

Belfast Giants 4 Cardiff Devils 1

This 2022/23 vintage have gone where no Giants team have gone before, completing an unprecedented treble by winning the Elite League Play-Offs Final for their third trophy of the campaign, defeating the Cardiff Devils 4-1 in Nottingham.

Adam Keefe’s side had to come from behind after Mark Richardson gave Cardiff the lead in hammer blow fashion with just 1.8 seconds left in the first period, but Jeff Baum’s second period strike tied it up and Steven Owre’s third period strike with 8:18 remaining was the game-winner.

Donovan Neuls added on with a goal just 56 seconds after Owre’s and Mark Cooper added a late empty-netter to seal it for the Giants, who were deserved champions.

It makes up for the last two seasons when the Giants were denied the clean sweep by the Devils in the Final, this win proving that third time is indeed the charm as they raised the Play-Off title for only the third time in their history, and first time since 2010.

Cardiff had set out their stall early, with bruisers Chad Pietroniro and Mark Louis leading the charge by laying out a couple of big hits inside the opening couple of minutes, but actual chances were few and far between in the first period.

Ben Bowns was the busier of the two netminders but the chances the Giants were generating weren’t giving the Great Britain international much stress, the closest they came being a scramble around the net that they couldn’t quite force over the line before Bowns managed to squeeze his pads on it, while a powerplay for the Devils having too many men on the ice was tepid.

And when the go-ahead goal came from the Devils, it was a hammer blow, coming just 1.8 seconds before the first intermission, Cole Sanford luring Beskorowany out of goal and wrapping around the net before putting it back in front for Richardson to slam home.

But rather than let that get them down, the Giants came out for the second period with all guns blazing, although they were still being frustrated by the outstanding Bowns, who denied Ben Lake at point-blank range on the doorstep and then produced an incredible glove save to keep out Mark Cooper on a powerplay for Jake Coughler’s tripping penalty.

Even when they did beat the red-hot netminder, they were denied by the ironwork of the goal, Ciaran Long cranking an effort off the post from the left face-off dot, although they were fortunate that their own post came to their rescue when Brodie Reid tipped Coughler’s shot and it pinged off the outside of the goal.

And having survived that scare, the Giants tied it at 37:20, Mark Garside providing a superb reverse pass to the blue-line for Baum and he lasered a shot into the top corner for 1-1.

Where the powerplay was coming up short, the penalty kill thrived as Belfast played out their first shorthanded spell with relative ease, Scott Conway boxed for unsportsmanlike conduct in the aftermath of Baum’s goal, and in the final period the Giants stretched away to a comfortable triumph thanks to two goals in 56 seconds.

Owre got the game-winner, the winger found in the slot by David Goodwin and producing the roofed finish over the shoulder of Bowns at 51:52, with Mark Cooper reversing the pass into the slot for Neuls to score at 52:38 to put the result beyond any doubt.

Mark Cooper would add the empty-netter, just to add the gloss to the scoreline, at 57:21 but by then the party had already started in the Giants’ block at the Motorpoint Arena.

Champions again. And again. And again. History made.