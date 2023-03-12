Belfast Giants close in on another Elite League title as Manchester Storm swept aside

Manchester Storm 1 Belfast Giants 4

Six games remaining and five points clear at the top — the Belfast Giants now know their Elite League title defence rests firmly in their own hands.

Their final road weekend of the season had the potential to trip them up, particularly coming off the back of their defeat by the Coventry Blaze last Sunday, but the Giants issued a stark declaration that they are intent on retaining their League crown.

Four goals past title rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday was followed by another four in a 4-1 win at Manchester Storm who, in midweek, had defeated Cardiff Devils in Wales, while conceding just one goal across the span of six periods. What looked to be a potential banana skin weekend ended up being a walk in the park.

And they got a favour from the Steelers, too, as they rode into second-placed Guildford last night and inflicted a 4-1 defeat on the Giants’ nearest title rivals to give Adam Keefe’s side daylight at the summit.

Five points stand between them and the Flames, who still have one game in hand.

And with their next five games all being at the SSE Arena, the Giants know their destiny rests in their own hands. Win them all and it doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere, they will be champions for the third time in the last four seasons.

It helps that they are playing like an unstoppable force, led by netminder Tyler Beskorowany, who was once again exceptional across both games in turning away 50 of the 51 shots he faced, although the credit must be shared with the Giants’ defence, who had two admirable displays.

Only Tyler Barrow’s goal at 10:46 of the third period at Planet Ice Altrincham beat the Canadian goaltender across 120 minutes, but by then the damage had been done at the other end in a game where the Giants rained 56 shots on Storm goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, an indication of how tilted the ice was.

David Gilbert got things going just 67 seconds into the contest when he beat Brodeur with a finely placed backhand off Sam Ruopp’s stretch pass, before Mark Cooper netted his 22nd goal of the season at 10:52 when he banked a shot in off the netminder from a tight angle.

Player of the game Josh Roach added on when he was set up for a tap-in by defence partner Will Cullen at 2:41 of the second period before the returning Henrik Eriksson got his fourth goal in teal with a lovely finish from the right circle 7:26 into the middle frame to round off the scoring.

Now firm favourites to be lifting the trophy once again, the Giants can knock out one of the chasers, the third-placed Devils — who are six points back — next weekend if they win both games of their double-header at the SSE Arena.

Six to go. The Giants hope they won’t need all of them.