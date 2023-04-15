Belfast Giants close in on history as win over Nottingham Panthers sends them to Play-Off Final

Belfast Giants 6 Nottingham Panthers 3

Two goals from each of Sean Norris and Ben Lake and a masterclass of a goaltending performance from Tyler Beskorowany led the Belfast Giants into their third straight Elite League Play-Off Final and one win away from a first treble as they accounted for the Nottingham Panthers in their Semi-Final at the Motorpoint Arena.

Three goals inside the opening ten minutes from Steven Owre, Norris and Lake had them in the driving seat and when captain David Goodwin struck just 4:49 into the second period, it was the game winner, with Lake and Norris adding on in the third period to secure a comfortable win.

However, Adam Keefe’s treble chasers were pushed all the way by an offensively-minded Nottingham side, who took the fight to them. Three times they reduced the Giants’ three-goal lead to two through Jack Hopkins, Stephen Anderson and Jakub Izacky, but ultimately they ran into a hot netminder in Beskorowany.

The Canadian, who was earlier in the week named to the EIHL’s First All-Star Team despite only arriving midway through the campaign, turned away 38 shots throughout the clash and was largely the reason why the Giants are headed to Sunday’s Final.

There they will meet either the Sheffield Steelers or Cardiff Devils – who meet in Saturday’s second Semi-Final at 7pm – knowing that for the third straight season they have potential club and League history in their own hands. On the past two occasions, in 2019 and 2022, they have been denied by the Devils, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Giants fans rooting for an orange win.

Of course, Keefe’s side won’t mind who they play given they hold a firm belief that they are the best team in the League, as proven by their title win, and off the back of this win over the Panthers they will fancy themselves against either side as they swept aside the home side, who were backed by the majority of the Motorpoint Arena.

It was their hot start that led them to the win, Goodwin finding Owre alone in the slot for the finish just 2:07 in and then Norris poking in the rebound off Will Cullen’s initial shot for a delayed penalty goal at 5:12 to make it 2-0.

Lake’s goal at 9:58 was the real hammer blow, though, the Panthers seemingly destined to tie it up on the powerplay as Gabe Bast sat for tripping and Jakub Izacky and David Levin peppered Beskorowany but the netminder standing strong, and instead the Great Britain winger saw his shot ramp up and off a Nottingham stick and into the top corner for 3-0.

Credit to Nottingham, they did not lie down despite falling so far behind so early, and Hopkins deservedly grabbed a goal back with four seconds remaining on a Scott Conway tripping call, finishing from the left circle for the powerplay goal at 12:11, and Jeremy Welsh had big chances either side of the first intermission to pull another back but failed to beat Beskorowany.

Instead, Goodwin found the key fourth goal that really ended the game as a contest, and in fortuitous circumstances too.

Only Panthers defenceman Michael Caruso will know what he was trying to do when he passed the puck straight to the Giants captain right in front of goal and the captain took full advantage, beating former team-mate Peyton Jones – 18 saves – 4:49 into the middle frame for 4-1.

Once again the Panthers did bite back through Anderson, who stabbed in a rebound off Matthew Myers’ initial effort shortly after the Great Britain international had served a high-sticking call at 33:00.

But in the third period the job was done professionally. Lake jammed in the puck under Jones’ pads after David Gilbert drove it to the net at 47:31 and then Norris cleverly banked it in off Jones’ skates from behind the red line at 52:52 either side of Izacky pulling another back for the Panthers at 51:41.

History beckons. Nine teams have tried to stop the Giants from doing the treble, now only one – either the Steelers or Devils – remains in Sunday’s decider. Twice before Belfast have fallen at the final hurdle.

They hope it will be third time lucky.