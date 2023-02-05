Belfast Giants close to within two points of top spot with high-scoring win over Fife Flyers

Belfast Giants 9 Fife Flyers 4

The Belfast Giants will enter the Elite League’s international break just two points off top spot in the standings after their 9-4 win over the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Five unanswered goals in the first period led the home side to a comfortable night at the office and their fifth straight win in the League that takes them right in behind the Guildford Flames in second place.

A 2-1 win over the League’s pace-setters on Saturday night has them right in the thick of the title race having been 11 points back on Christmas Day and this comprehensive success against the Flyers takes them into the break riding a wave of momentum.

Defenceman Gabe Bast took his season tally into double figures with a couple of goals, moving him onto 11 for the campaign, while there was a first goal of the season for fellow blue-liner Jeff Baum.

Having been kept scoreless in his first seven games with the team, Swedish forward Henrik Eriksson grabbed his second goal of the weekend in the rout, no doubt a welcome sight for both him and Keefe.

All three of the top line – Steven Owre, David Goodwin and Scott Conway – scored, while Mark Cooper and Josh Roach were also on the scoresheet as they rocked former Giants netminder Shane Owen, who made just 32 saves.

And there was even a chance for Keefe to bring in Ballymoney netminder Andrew Dickson for the final 14:14 of the game, replacing starter Jackson Whistle – 15 saves – which was met to rapturous applause from the SSE Arena crowd.

At 28-9-1 on the season, the Giants are now just one win away from overtaking the Flames at the top and could do so when they meet on February 15 in their second game back after the break.

They did their job professionally on this occasion, and they were two goals to the good inside the first two-and-a-half minutes, Owre pocketing the rebound off Bast’s initial shot just 30 seconds in before Cooper redirected in an Eriksson shot at 2:30.

Two more arrived in quick succession just after the midway point of the period, Bast snapping in a one-timer from the right circle at 11:01 and then, exactly two minutes later, Goodwin was on hand to tap in the simple rebound off a Conway breakaway.

Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume burned his timeout to rally his troops but it didn’t help, and when Brayden Sherbinin was boxed for tripping up Ben Lake, Roach added a fifth on the powerplay with just 55 seconds to the first intermission.

Despite the scoreline, Fife had a pushback in the second period as Liam MacDougall set up Zack Phillips for their opener 3:18 in and then Bari McKenzie added a second when he scrambled the puck home at the crease at 28:33.

But a thunderbolt of a one-timer from Baum for his first goal of the season ended any potential thoughts of a comeback from the visitors, the defenceman snapping one home from the left circle at 32:08.

That led to a madcap third period that saw the two sides share nine goals, Bast grabbing his second of the night at 42:46 as he produced some poetic justice, a soft goaltender interference call for soft contact with Owen putting him in the box but when he was released he immediately finished five-hole on the breakaway.

The five-goal lead saw Keefe bring in Dickson for Whistle, however the Ballymoney man’s first job was to fish the puck out of the net after MacDougall connected with Phillips again for the tip-in at 49:38.

MacDougall then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing in a one-timer off the draw three seconds into a powerplay – Ciaran Long penalised for cross-checking – but the Giants would round things off with a late double salvo.

Eriksson got his goal when he provided the perfect redirect to Bast’s pass to the crease at 57:44 and then Conway rounded things off when his shot banked off two skates and in with just 25 seconds to go.