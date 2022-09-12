No longer just playing well in defeat, the Belfast Giants now have tangible proof they can mix it with Europe’s best after they battled to victory against Czech champions Oceláři Třinec, winning 3-2 in a shoot-out at the SSE Arena.

It required a herculean effort on the back end that featured an almost two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill in the second period, countless blocked shots and just over three minutes shorthanded in overtime to get them there but, after their near misses prior to this one, they deserved to put their first Champions Hockey League points on the board.

They got it by taking the game to overtime, Will Cullen’s first goal for the team and Scott Conway’s second period powerplay strike — which snapped a 0-for-19 run to start the season — was cancelled out by Třinec’s third period fightback through captain Petr Vrána and Tomas Marcinko, and the extra point was won by Peyton Jones and Mark Cooper.

Winger Cooper was technically the game-winner, beating Třinec netminder Ondrej Kacetl in the 10th round of the shoot-out for the winning goal, but netminder Jones was the man of the moment, making 28 saves in regulation and overtime, including a jaw-dropping stop to deny Marcinko the winner, before turning away four of the visitors’ shots in sudden death.

“He was huge. He was steady in there and calming for our group. When he was challenged, he was there to make the save, and, in particular, in that 4-on-3 in overtime, there were a few empty nets he was battling in there to make the save,” praised head coach Adam Keefe.

“The guys in front were battling as well, I can think of a few that were saved by guys blocking shots, which was great to see.”

It was a fine way for Jones to cap off a weekend where he announced himself by making 51 saves on 54 shots across this game and in relief of Jackson Whistle in Friday’s 5-1 loss in Davos, and a fine way for the Giants to finally get off the mark in Group H of the CHL.

There will be a little bit of frustration that they couldn’t close it out in regulation but they have given themselves something to play for heading into next month’s double header against Swedish powerhouses Skellefteå.

They need two wins in regulation to reach the knockouts, which is a very tough ask given the quality of the opposition, but Keefe is happy his side are showing their mettle at this level as they prepare to finally get their domestic season under way when they take on the Fife Flyers in a home-away Challenge Cup double-header next weekend.

“Starting out here we wanted to be competitive in all the games and I think we’ve done that, outside of a 10-minute spell in Davos. We were competitive throughout each and every game and that’s what we want to be,” added Keefe.

“We’re starting to see the benefits of our foundation, our identity, paying off and that’s what it takes to continue to get complete buy-in. Once players start to see it pay off, that’s when it starts to work, and tonight was a big step in that direction.

“We challenged the group today to not worry about the scoreboard. Our performance was most important going into the League next weekend.

“I loved the way we defended. Didn’t give up a ton of shots, and when we did give them powerplays our penalty kill was massive. A lot of blocked shots and sacrifice in there, and that’s great so early on.”