Belfast Giants confident of winning more silverware this season, says Grant Cooper

Belfast Giants winger Grant Cooper says that if they stick to the process that won them the Challenge Cup then Elite League glory is sure to follow at the SSE Arena this season.

The Giants picked up their first piece of silverware this campaign when they hammered the Fife Flyers 9-3 on home ice in the Cup Final on Wednesday, successfully defending their title in front of 7,500 loyal fans.

However, the celebrations were able to last just one day, Adam Keefe’s side returning to practice yesterday morning ahead of their weekend double-header against the Coventry Blaze tonight (7.00pm) and tomorrow (4.00pm) in the League.

The Giants have now won four of the last five Challenge Cups, and two of those previous three were followed by the League title a few weeks later, and Cooper believes if they can replicate what earned them the Cup then there’s no reason why they can’t turn that into three from four.

“I’ve said it before, the process is most important,” says the 26-year-old Canadian.

“These guys have been battling all year, Keefer has been great behind the bench at keeping us focused every day in practice and games.

“This group looks pretty good and we’re hopefully going to chase a couple more.”

It’s tight at the top of the League standings, with the Giants leading the way but only four points ahead of the Guildford Flames, who have two games in hand, with the Cardiff Devils five back and the Sheffield Steelers seven points in arrears with a game in hand.

And even though this season is already a trophy-winning one for the Giants, Cooper insists that they are not satisfied with just the one piece of silverware in the SSE Arena trophy cabinet now they’re in this position.

“We got that one trophy under our belts, so you could say there’s a little bit of pressure off, sure,” adds Cooper, who has been sensational since his mid-season arrival from NIHL side the Leeds Knights, scoring five goals and 15 points in 15 games.

“But we have Coventry this weekend and that’s a whole new trophy to chase in the League.

“It’s going to be a whole new battle and a whole new grind, every day is going to be tough, but hopefully we continue to pick up the wins.”