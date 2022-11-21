Belfast Giants confirm return of Great Britain international Lewis Hook after his departure from Austrian side

The Belfast Giants have moved quickly to bring back winger Lewis Hook for the rest of the season after the Great Britain international's departure from Austrian side Kitzbüheler EC.

The 26-year-old left the Giants over the summer after three years with the club, making the switch to continental Europe for the first time by signing with the Alps Hockey League side in July, but is already back in Belfast ahead of this weekend's double-header with the Guildford Flames and Coventry Blaze.

Hook was tied for the most goals on the Kitzbüheler roster this season with 10 goals in 16 games, adding 10 assists in that time to rank second in overall scoring, and was ranked inside the top-15 in both goals and points in the entire League.

But, according to the Kitzbüheler press release announcing his departure, the Peterborough native opted to leave for "personal reasons" and, while it said he was returning to England, his actual destination is instead Belfast.

"Belfast has been a huge part of my life and career since I joined the Giants in 2018," said Hook. "My time in Austria this season has been great, but I’m very happy to be coming back to Belfast and returning to the ice at the SSE Arena with the boys. It’s a privilege to be back.”

The Giants have been dealing with an injury crisis, with five players currently sidelined which led to them playing four players short of a full roster in Sunday's game against the Sheffield Steelers, but Hook's arrival will help alleviate that somewhat.

Not only that but the Great Britain winger, who played for his nation at the last two World Championships, will bring the Giants' homegrown contingent up to a full six players, which will allow them to roll a full 12-forward line-up when their roster is healthy.

In Hook, the Giants get a player who is well used to success in Belfast having helped lead the team to two Elite League titles and two Challenge Cup titles, scoring 31 goals and 86 points in 204 games for the team across three seasons.

Last season was his best campaign with the team, scoring 20 goals and 40 points in 70 games, and the Giants will hope that they get back a player who will score at a similar rate for the remainder of the season as they try to reclaim their Elite League title.

The Giants are currently fourth in the standings, nine points behind the League-leading Guildford Flames - who they play in their next game on Saturday - but they have three games in hand on their rivals.

For their part, Kitzbüheler did not hide their disappointment that Hook has departed them, particularly given he was one of their leading scorers and had featured prominently in most of their fan engagement promotions.

“We very much regret the departure of Lewis. He always had a professional attitude and was a leader for our team with his great character," said the Austrians' vice president Michael Widmoser.

"The departure hurts all the more, as Lewis has just started to really develop his scoring qualities with two braces in the last two games. The Eagles wish Lewis all the best, above all health and much success in his future ice hockey career.”

But Kitzbüheler's loss is the Giants' gain, and head coach Adam Keefe admits he is thrilled to bring back a player who has been instrumental to their success over the last few seasons.

“We’re excited for Hooky to return to Belfast. He has played a big part in our trophy success during his time with the Giants and has become a fan favourite with his style of play on the ice. He knows what it takes to win in this League," commented the Giants coach.