Belfast Giants confirm return of treble-winning coaching staff as Adam Keefe stays on

Belfast Giants’ George Awada, Steve Thornton and Adam Keefe celebrate after defeating the Cardiff Devils to win the Elite Ice Hockey League Play-Off Final and seal a treble

Head coach Adam Keefe will be back behind the bench for the Belfast Giants for a seventh season after agreeing a new contract with the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

And he will be joined on the sidelines by lieutenants George Awada and Rob Stewart, both of whom have confirmed they are also returning to the club as assistants for the new season.

Awada is back for a second year, the former Giants player joining the club shortly after the start of last season, while Stewart will take his time on the coaching staff to 15 consecutive seasons since retiring in 2009.

But the big returnee is Keefe, who will no doubt have received plenty of off-season offers after leading the Giants to the treble last season but has turned them down to stay at the SSE Arena.

The team’s most successful ever coach having won eight trophies in just six seasons, the Canadian is widely known as the heartbeat not just of the team but of the organisation, and bringing him back is a significant coup.

Keefe, 39, took charge in 2017 and quickly found success, winning the Challenge Cup in his debut season, before doing the double of the League and Cup in the 2018/19 campaign.

He repeated the trick in 2021/22, the year after the Covid-19 pandemic, before his most successful campaign to date, lifting all three of the League, Cup and Play-Offs last season for an unprecedented treble.

Three times the EIHL’s Coach of the Year in just five full seasons in charge of the team, getting Keefe back on the books for the 23/24 campaign gives the Giants the perfect platform to launch from in their title defences.

"I’m really pleased to be returning for another season with the Belfast Giants, following what was a truly memorable 2022/23 campaign,” said Keefe.

“Delivering the treble to the city of Belfast and for our incredible fanbase is one of my proudest Giants’ memories, and while summer provides an ideal opportunity to reflect and take stock, there’s no time to waste.

"We have our sights firmly fixed on building and developing a team that will help us to defend our titles throughout the coming season.”

Head of hockey operations Steve Thornton added: “We’re delighted that Adam will, once again, take charge of the team, assisted by Rob and George.

“The 2022/23 season was like no other, epitomised by winning the domestic treble for the first time in the club’s history. Determined to build on that success, we are confident that Adam, Rob, and George’s wealth of experience and knowledge – both on and off the ice, will steer the team towards another successful season.”

Meanwhile, the Giants have had a third member of their treble-winning team depart the club already after defenceman Sam Ruopp was announced to be joining German second division side Lausitzer Füchse.

The 26-year-old, who made his Great Britain debut earlier this year and led them to gold in the recent World Championship Division 1A, has signed a one-year deal with the DEL2 outfit, who previously signed Giants forward Darcy Murphy in 2019.

Ruopp is coming off a career year with the Giants, partnering Gabe Bast on the top defensive pairing and scoring six goals and 44 points in 61 games, while also finishing the Challenge Cup campaign with the best +/- rating of any player.

The Giants have lost Grant Cooper, Steven Owre and now Ruopp from their treble roster and it is believed several other players are mulling over offers from teams in other leagues who are interested in signing players who are proven winners.