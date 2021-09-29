Belfast Giants: Covid-19 restriction lift a ‘game changer’ ahead of return to the SSE Arena

Belfast Giants head of hockey operations Steve Thornton has hailed the lifting of Covid-19 social distancing regulations on indoor venues as a “game changer” for his organisation both on and off the ice.

Under the new Covid-19 guidance issued by Stormont, social distancing is no longer required at large indoor venues, such as the SSE Arena, and that has allowed the Giants to extend their capacity for Friday’s home opener against the Dundee Stars from the initial 3,500 tickets sold, with additional tickets already on sale for the Challenge Cup fixture.

Some restrictions will remain in place, with all fans over-18 having to show proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of Friday’s 7pm face-off, while masks will have to be worn at all times.

Those restrictions are a small price to pay for a dedicated fanbase who have been patient in awaiting ice hockey’s return to Belfast for nearly 19 months, with their last home game having been in March 2020.

There had been fears that the Giants would perhaps have to start behind closed doors if restrictions were not eased, so to be able to allow more fans inside the 6,800-capacity arena is a huge boost, both for the players on the ice and the club financially.

Steve Thornton

The players have all hailed the travelling support of around 100 people who headed to Dundee and Fife last weekend for their first games of the season and will be bolstered by having a full crowd in for Friday’s game, while the additional cash flow from both ticket and concession sales will help line the Giants’ coffers as they contend with the extra financial pressures of the end of the furlough scheme.

“This is a game changer for us. We’re so excited to have more fans back in the building because that’s what creates the atmosphere and gets the fans going for us,” said Thornton.

“It’s been almost 19 months of nothing, so it would have been a bit of a deflation to play the first game back at the SSE Arena without the full impact of the fans in. There’s a lot of fans that this is a real important part of their lives and they would have been devastated if they couldn’t be here, so we’re excited as an organisation and it’s so important as a business.

“We’re in the business of mass gatherings and we have a lot of costs with staff coming off furlough. If we can’t sell tickets then it’s not a business, we need to be in a position where we can sell tickets, put bums on seats and create good experiences for the fans. For us, this is extremely important.”

Having put together a team on the ice over the summer, Thornton is also thrilled to get the chance to see his players in action in person for the first time on Friday after their impressive wins over the Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers last weekend.

“For people who are in sports, this is what we do it for — the highs and the lows. Hopefully there’ll be more highs than lows!” he added.

“Having live sport happening again and the anxiety building up to it, and then hopefully some elation after it, that’s what we do it all for.”