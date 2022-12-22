Belfast Giants defenceman Kevin Raine declares city of Belfast as his home as he announces retirement on medical grounds

Belfast Giants defenceman Kevin Raine has declared Belfast as his “home” after announcing his retirement from hockey after five seasons at the SSE Arena on medical grounds.

The news will come as little shock to Giants fans, who haven’t seen the 29-year-old on the ice since October as he dealt with the long-lasting effects of a head knock, and now it has brought an end to a nine-year professional career, five of which were spent in Belfast.

One of the most popular players on the roster, the Dryden, Ontario native won two Elite League titles and three Challenge Cups with the team and was consistently one of the best defencemen in the League.

Raine leaves Belfast having made 252 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and 74 points, and the 22 jersey will forever be associated with the hard-hitting blue-liner, who made a massive impact in his adopted home.

"It has not been an easy decision, but ultimately the best one for me at this time. I’ve been lucky to have played the way I have for so long and am excited to find similar success in what comes next,” said Raine, who will now focus on his Personal Best hockey brand.

“Since 2017, I’ve had the pleasure of playing alongside some of the best people I’ve ever met, in front of the best fans I’ve ever seen, in one the most special places I’ve ever been.

"The city of Belfast has a huge place in my heart – the time I’ve spent here makes up the most transformative years of my life. I thank the fans for their support – and I'll miss nothing more than everyone meeting me at the glass after a big home win.

“Next for me, I will continue to embody the Personal Best message. A huge transition period lies ahead, and it’ll be Belfast where I will remain throughout the duration.

"With the support of my friends and family, as well as my now former teammates – the city of Belfast is my home, and where I choose to stack bricks until the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the original plan.”

Raine joined the Giants in the summer of 2017 after spending four seasons in the AHL with the Portland Pirates, Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign and Charlotte Checkers, as well as dropping down to the ECHL in the 2016/17 season with the Florida Everblades, and quickly established himself as a no-nonsense defender.

He won his first Challenge Cup title in his first season, followed by lifting the double in his second year with the team in 2018/19, and then memorably dropped the gloves in their CHL opener against Bílí Tygři Liberec’s Jan Ordos in the 2019/20 season, when he wore an “A” for the first time in his Giants career.

Despite returning to Canada and sitting out hockey during the Covid-19 pandemic, Raine returned to Belfast last season and helped the team to another unforgettable League and Cup double, putting up career numbers with five goals and 25 points in 63 games for the Giants.

He would return this season for a fifth season and had started the season with several outstanding performances in the CHL and Challenge Cup, but the curtain has now come down on his career after being unable to shake the long-lasting effects of that head knock.

“Rainer has done Giant things for this team, this organisation, and the fans that follow us,” praised head coach Adam Keefe.

"On the ice, he knew what it took to win and was willing to do anything to help his team do so. He was the league's best defenceman that other teams feared playing against. Off the ice, he understood what it meant to be a Belfast Giant in the community.

“We’d like to thank Kevin for five incredible seasons in Belfast. Whilst we're disappointed to see him go, this is the start of an exciting new chapter for him, and we wish him all the best for what lies ahead.”

Off the ice, Raine has also been a huge advocate of mental health wellness through Personal Best, which offers a range of services and apparel encouraging one’s continued pursuit of their very own personal best and has a merchandise stand at every Giants home game.

This year alone the Canadian became a charity ambassador with Action Mental Health NI and supported campaigns such as Movember and being involved with the Little Princess Trust.