Belfast Giants excited to get back into thick of it after Covid-19 issues, says Tyler Soy

Ice Hockey

Tyler Soy is determined to have a better second half of the campaign on a personal level

Belfast Giants centre Tyler Soy has claimed the team are going to enjoy every game they can amid the Premier Sports Elite League’s ongoing Covid-19 worries, which have seen a string of matches called off in the last three weeks.

EIHL chiefs are facing a severe fixtures crunch as they try to rearrange 19 games across all 10 teams, with the Giants accounting for three of those following their own Covid outbreak a couple of weeks ago.

The latest team to see a game called off were the Glasgow Clan, who were forced to postpone tomorrow’s trip to the Nottingham Panthers after being placed into the Scottish government’s precautionary Covid protocol only two days after playing the Giants.

It is understood the Giants themselves have not recorded any further cases after their previous outbreak and are therefore safe to head to the Guildford Flames tonight (7.30pm) looking to make it six league wins in a row and keep pace with leaders the Sheffield Steelers.

“Any time you’re forced to miss games is tough. We had guys out through injury and guys who had to isolate, it was definitely tough,” admitted Soy.

“But we’re looking at the silver lining — the guys who were injured didn’t end up missing too many games and we’re excited to be back. Everyone loves being at the rink as a group and to win the way we did in our first game back was huge (5-1 over the Clan).

“We’re definitely excited to get back into the swing of things and enjoy the games coming up over the next while. We haven’t played Guildford yet this year, so that should be exciting for us.”

Soy himself is very much enjoying his time on the ice after his recent offensive uptick, his double against the Clan meaning he now has three goals and five points in his last two games after just one goal and four points in his first 21 outings in teal.

The Giants have struggled for secondary scoring behind their top weapons, but with the likes of Soy and Slater Doggett starting to chip in, they are now averaging the most goals in the EIHL with 3.81 per game.

“I’m getting more confidence but I don’t want to say anything’s changed. My first goal (against Glasgow) was lucky, it bounced off my leg,” said the 24-year-old British Columbia native.

“I’m just trying not to think after not getting the first half I was hoping for. I’m trying to work hard and do the little things. I’ve been a little fortunate but am trying to keep that rolling.”