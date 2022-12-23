Belfast Giants expecting big impact from new centre Donovan Neuls despite lack of goals, insists head coach Adam Keefe

On paper, the addition of Canadian centreman Donovan Neuls to the Belfast Giants’ roster looks like an interesting one given that he is yet to score a goal this season.

The 25-year-old arrives in Belfast off the back of a rough start to the campaign in Slovakia with HC Presov, recording just four assists in 21 games and playing to a -4 rating for a team that are currently one place off bottom spot. In a league where imports tend to be relied upon for big minutes, that is a low return.

And with the Giants still looking for a settled set of lines below the top trio of David Goodwin, Scott Conway and Mark Cooper, they could do with some reliable offense to boost a roster that has been inconsistent in front of goal, despite an 8-0 thrashing of the Fife Flyers last night.

But look deeper and you see that Neuls has the potential to be a real impact player with the Giants down the stretch as they chase down the Guildford Flames in the Elite League title race post-Christmas.

The Saskatchewan native is only one year removed from a seven-goal, 25-point season with the University of Saskatchewan in the Canadian university league, a team that has delivered championship-winning players such as Josh Roach, Kendall McFaull and Sam Ruopp to the Giants in the past.

His junior numbers are impressive, too. In 335 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, Neuls scored 70 goals and 219 points, a fine return in one of the premier junior leagues in world hockey.

When allied with the fact that he should be in a more comfortable environment in Belfast alongside more North American players as well as a former team-mate in Ruopp, the hope from the Giants’ point of view is that will spark a reversal in fortunes for Neuls and that he could be their ace in the pack for the title run-in.

"Compete level. Work ethic. Reliability defensively. He’s capable of a lot more offensively than he has had this year,” Giants head coach Adam Keefe told Belfast Telegraph Sport about his new arrival.

"It’s a tough situation in Presov and you look at his numbers at the University of Saskatchewan and in juniors and they’re much better than he’s shown this year. When you go to Europe you can sometimes fall into a bad situation and I think it’s been one of those situations for him.

"That being said, he has the foundation to be a real impact player on this team. He competes and he’s a good centreman. To compete, you need competitive players consistently competing and that’s it. We’re adding another player who will compete for us.”

With Goodwin, Conway and Cooper undoubtedly the Giants’ top line this season, there is no breaking up that trio, but Neuls certainly has the capability to work his way into a pretty substantial role within the line-up if he can land on his feet in Belfast.

Lewis Hook and Ben Lake look to have struck up a quick partnership on what is currently the second line, although their right winger is yet to be solidified as Darik Angeli has been in and out of that position, while the third line of Tyler Soy, David Gilbert and Steve Owre combined for three goals against the Flyers.

But both the second and third lines have been short of consistency this season – only Owre is in double-figures for goals – so there is an opportunity for their new man to potentially earn himself big minutes in a team that is trying to work its way back into title contention.

"The way I see it right now, obviously out first line has identified itself and we’re waiting for a second line and third line to identify themselves. We’ll see where he fits into that,” added Keefe.

For his part, Neuls is excited to join a team he has only heard positive things about and is excited to boost the team in the new year.

“When I first heard that going to Belfast was a possibility, I was extremely excited. I know a few people who have played, and still play there, and have had nothing but great things to say about the organisation, the fans, and the city, too,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’ve never been to Ireland before, so I’m looking forward to arriving soon and seeing what it’s all about!”