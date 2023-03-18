Belfast Giants eyeing total dominance in hunt for treble, says Josh Roach

Not content just to win the treble this season, Belfast Giants defenceman Josh Roach says they are determined to dominate in every category this campaign and make Elite League history.

The Giants still have a treble in their sights and are five points clear at the top of the table heading into this weekend’s double-header with title rivals the Cardiff Devils, who are fourth, at the SSE Arena tonight (7pm) and tomorrow (4pm).

Adam Keefe’s side have been sensational since the turn of the year, dominating sides and losing just twice in the League as they have turned what was once a 15-point deficit to the Guildford Flames into a five-point advantage over both them and the Sheffield Steelers.

Not only that, but Roach and co are leading the League in goals scored and the least goals conceded as well as having the best powerplay in the division, and the Canadian is keen for them not just to win the League, but do it by being best all round.

“Our goals for and against over the last 10 games or so is impressive, and if we can continue doing that down the stretch then we’ll be in good shape,” said the 30-year-old.

“From a defenceman’s perspective, it’s great to see a lower goals against. That’s a pretty strong stat. But in the same breath, you have to put pucks in the net and that comes in handy. It’s something that’s come in handy, along with the penalty kill and powerplay.

“We don’t want to just finish top of the table, we want to run the League in all those little stats as well. We know what needs to be done and where we’re sitting and where other teams sit.

“We have a quiet confidence about our group, everyone knows what they need to do to be successful. It’s a team thing that we’re all rolling, we’re all excited and we want to be the best team we can be.”

It’s also been a fine season for Roach, who came out of retirement and joined the Giants midway through the season but has shone with two goals and 17 points in 27 games.

“My love for the game and my enjoyment has been rekindled since I came back to Belfast,” explained the Saskatchewan native.

“The biggest thing is the camaraderie in the locker room. We’ve been successful and winning makes a locker room easier to be around.

“There’s a lot of positives about Belfast, I love this place. If the right opportunity presents itself, I’m open to the possibilities.”