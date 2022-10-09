Belfast Giants fall to first domestic loss of season as league leaders Guildford Flames claim win at SSE Arena

Belfast Giants 2 Guildford Flames 4

The Belfast Giants fell to their first domestic defeat of the season as the Elite League-leading Guildford Flames skated away from the SSE Arena with a 4-2 win on Sunday evening.

A 48-save performance from netminder Eamon McAdam backed the visitors to a deserved win on the road as goals from Peter Crinella, Daniel Tedesco, Johan Eriksson and Sam Marklund ended the Giants’ seven-game unbeaten run to start the campaign.

After hammering the Dundee Stars 7-1 on Saturday, the Giants never quite got going in front of their home fans even though Scott Conway tied things up with his 11th goal of the domestic campaign midway through the first period, and drop to 1-1 on the early season.

Colby McAuley’s tip-in off Matt Foley’s shot with 3:44 remaining made it an interesting finish, but the Giants will ultimately rue an 0-for-4 powerplay that could have turned things in their favour at multiple points of the game, while netminder Peyton Jones had a rough outing in making just 20 saves.

Both sides played out early powerplays as McAuley (interference) and Alex Yuill (holding) sat, although Conway came close to breaking the deadlock as he hit the frame of the goal on the man advantage.

But it was the Flames who pulled ahead at 9:02, Jones giving up a tasty rebound at the crease off Ben O’Connor’s initial shot and Crinella was there to bury it for the opening goal.

The Giants thought they had tied it before they actually did, Conway tipping a pass from David Goodwin onto the post before the video review washed out a goal as the hosts nearly forced the puck over the line in the resulting scramble.

But the next time the video review was required it went in the Giants’ favour, Conway wheeling into the slot from behind the net and ripping it past McAdam to tie it 1-1 at 12:46, with the officials determining Mark Cooper did not interfere with the goalie in the process after the Flames challenged.

The lead was short-lived, though, and after the visitors played out the bench minor for the failed challenge, Tedesco put them back ahead at 18:01 as he tapped in at the crease from Ryan Tait’s pass back in front from behind the net.

And it took the Flames just 2:37 of the middle frame to grab their third, Johan Eriksson finding acres of space in the right circle and ripping the puck over the shoulder of Jones to make it 3-1.

Neither side could add to their tallies on late second period powerplays as Ciaran Long and Kyle Locke both took interference minors, and that set up a tense final period in which the Giants dominated but couldn’t find a quick way past McAdam.

They got a final chance on the powerplay when Robert Lachowicz was called for tripping but couldn’t connect, however they got a lifeline when McAuley managed to apply a perfect tip on Foley’s shot from the blue-line to make it a one-goal game with 3:44 left on the clock.

But a big chance to have a late powerplay to tie it up went begging as Flames captain Brett Ferguson kneed Chad Butcher, only for Ben Lake to blatantly cross-check him in retaliation to deny them the man advantage at a crucial moment.

And Marklund wrapped things up with 1:33 left on the clock, Jones pulled for the extra skater despite the Giants not having possession of the puck in the offensive zone and the Swedish forward sending the puck into the empty cage for the clinching goal.