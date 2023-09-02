Belfast Giants fall to second defeat in Finland as they pay the penalty at defending champions Tappara

Tappara 6 Belfast Giants 0

The Belfast Giants could have some complaints about the Champions League calendar that saw them scheduled to play games against Finnish elite teams on back-to-back days, but head coach Adam Keefe doesn’t accept excuses and, accordingly, they can have no complaints at their 6-0 loss to defending European champions Tappara in Tampere.

Less than 23 hours after a lung-busting effort against Lukko in Rauma, which saw them fall to an extremely unfortunate 3-1 loss in a game where they were every bit equal to their opponents, against the reigning European and Finnish champions, who had an extra day’s rest under their belts, it was always an uphill task.

And so it proved at the Nokia Arena. You can’t give teams like Tappara 12 chances with the extra skater and Rikard Grönborg’s men were in no mood to let the Giants away with their indiscipline, scoring four of their six goals on the powerplay and taking advantage of the tired Giants roster, who were down a man after Miles Gendron’s injury against Lukko.

Indeed, it was always going to be a tough game even if the Giants were at full strength, but down a man and tired their task was monumental, and the final lopsided shot count of 65-18 reflects the tough afternoon Adam Keefe’s men were subjected to as they fell to back-to-back CHL defeats.

Under the new league format adopted by the CHL, their chances of reaching the knockouts haven’t actually taken much of a hit, particularly now they have their two toughest games of the preliminary stage out of the way, and they will be confident they can turn things around for Thursday’s trip to HC Innsbruck and three winnable home games, starting in a week’s time against HC Bolzano.

They will count the cost of a trip where they lost Gendron to injury, but there are key learnings that this team will take, largely not to take as many penalties as they did against a side with as lethal a powerplay as Tappara’s, as the Finnish side emphatically won the special teams battle and then some.

Indeed, it was ironic that when the Giants trailed after 12:27, it was from a shorthanded goal by Petteri Puhakka, with Nick Halloran going on to grab two on the powerplay, Carter Camper and Nick Baptiste also striking on the man advantage in the third period and Oiva Keskinen’s well-taken tip-in rounding off the scoring.

Puhakka’s shorthanded goal, with Baptiste in the box for holding, was the only real action to talk about in the first period, the Finnish winger managing to turn the puck over in neutral ice and playing a one-two with Otto Somppi before supplying a fine shortside finish on Tyler Beskorowany, who finished the game with an eye-watering 59 saves.

But the second period proved a blow-out as the Giants failed to land a blow while conceding twice on the powerplay, Halloran flicking in from a scramble at the crease at 21:43 and Camper rifling in from the right circle at 36:05 either side of Keskinen tipping in Joni Tuulola’s shot through traffic at 29:25.

And things would prove little better in the third as Tappara added on as the Giants couldn’t stay out of the box, Halloran making his a double with a superb one-time effort from the left circle at 46:21 after Jeff Baum was called for tripping and then Baptiste snapping home a nice shot from the right circle at 50:05 for a too many men violation by Belfast.

To their credit, the Giants did at least push forward when they could and did test Christian Heljanko at the other end, and the former CHL MVP saved his best save for last to round off an 18-save shut-out as he went post-to-post and flashed the leather to deny Quinn Preston a late powerplay goal following a nice feed from Greg Printz.

Not to be for the Giants in Finland but they are certainly not out of the CHL yet. It could all change in Innsbruck, so long as they stop paying the penalty.