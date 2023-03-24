Belfast Giants flex muscles to thrash Sheffield Steelers and edge in on League joy

Belfast Giants 8 Sheffield Steelers 2

The Elite League title race is officially down to two teams after the Belfast Giants eliminated the Sheffield Steelers from contention with a comfortable 8-2 win at the SSE Arena, a result which also takes the fourth-placed Cardiff Devils out of the running.

A first multi-goal game in a Giants jersey from two-way winger Sean Norris, along with two goals from each of Steven Owre and Mark Cooper as well, led them to their fifth win over the Steelers this season, with top scorer Scott Conway and defenceman Matt Foley also beating visiting netminder Matt Greenfield.

Netminder Tyler Beskorowany had another big display, particularly in the second period as the Steelers tried in vain to mount a comeback, but, in reality, there was a gulf in quality between the two sides, as reflected in the fact the Giants won all three periods.

Adam Keefe’s men were four goals to the good after a rampant first frame and never looked back, adding two goals in each of the second and third periods to wrap up the two points.

It’s down to the Giants and Guildford Flames for who will lift the title, the former restoring their four-point lead at the top with this win, although the latter do have a game in hand.

The Giants could win the title this weekend should they do the business against the Manchester Storm on home ice tonight and the Flames fail to win both ties of their double-header with the Dundee Stars.

Belfast Giants’ Matt Foley celebrates scoring before going off with concussion after a nasty incident

Indeed, the Giants’ magic number is now two: either two wins from their final three games, two defeats for the Flames in their final four or a combination of both will see them crowned champions.

As an unintended bonus, the Giants are also now assured of a place in next season’s Champions Hockey League as, since the Flames cannot qualify for Europe’s premier competition and Keefe’s side can no longer finish lower than second, they will be the ones taking up that place.

Of course, they would rather do that as legitimate champions and this performance certainly underlined the team’s ambitions.

What had looked like being a potentially difficult tie ended up being anything but for Keefe’s side as they cruised to one of the more comfortable nights at the office they’ve had this season, lighting up Greenfield for their 39th League win of the season.

There will be concern, however, for both Matt McLeod and Foley as both were removed from the ice with concussion during the game, the latter after a brutal act of thuggery along the boards by Steelers defenceman Sam Jones, who checked him to the head well off the puck with the scoreline already 7-2.

The Giants got there in style, Conway getting them started just 30 seconds in when Owre set him on the breakaway, with the latter scoring his first eight seconds into the Giants’ first powerplay of the night at 9:50.

Brett Neumann responded for the visitors at 11:21 but Cooper grabbed his first at 14:03 before Foley was set up 33 seconds later by Ben Lake to make it 4-1 at the first intermission.

Norris slipped the puck five-hole on Greenfield at 30:30 for the fifth and Owre was there to put in a rebound off David Goodwin’s initial shot at 38:52 to make it 6-1 at the second break.

Former Giants forward Brendan Connolly got one more back at 41:35, but the hosts wrapped things up in style either side of Jones’ ejection for his hit on Foley — which also saw Owre and Brandon McNally ejected for their roles in the aftermath — as Cooper netted at 48:32 and Norris grabbed his second through a penalty shot with 1:57 remaining.