Belfast Giants gave me "committed" bounceback display, hails returning head coach Adam Keefe

Belfast Giants 3 Glasgow Clan 2

Lewis Hook’s game-winning goal 2:54 from the final buzzer earned Adam Keefe a gritty win over the Glasgow Clan in the Belfast Giants head coach’s return to the bench.

Keefe had missed the previous three games as he was self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test, handing over the reins to assistants Jeff Mason and Rob Stewart, but on his return to the locker room he watched his team grind out a late victory over the Scottish outfit at the SSE Arena.

Hook tipped in Jeff Baum’s shot to seal the two points after Scott Conway’s 11th goal of the season, which came shorthanded, and Jordan Boucher’s powerplay goal in the second period had twice put the Giants ahead.

But twice they were pegged back by the Clan — who were playing their first game of the season after starting late due to off-season issues — through goals from Mathieu Roy, which was also shorthanded, and Dyson Stevenson, but GB international Hook came up big with his second goal in as many home games to seal the two points.

Backed by 19 saves from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, the Giants move to 3-3-0 in the Premier Sports Elite League and bounced back after their 7-1 humiliation at the hands of the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

Keefe missed that game as it was his final day of isolation but, upon returning to the locker room on Sunday morning, he admitted he didn’t need to say much to his wounded roster to get them back on the horse.

“We asked for a response tonight and I thought we got a committed full 60. Obviously our execution wasn’t amazing tonight but I thought the composure was great through a few mishaps on the powerplay and them responding,” said Keefe.

“I thought (Glasgow) defended very hard, they boxed out and made it hard to get pucks to the net. I bet the shot block count was very high for them.

“It’s easy to get frustrated in those moments but we asked guys to fight through that and get to the net, and look no further than the game-winner.

“We get a puck through, Lewis Hook is standing in front of the goalie and he gets the tip. They don’t always need to be tic-tac-toe plays, right?

“We needed to get a dirty one to get that win and I’m really happy for Hooky.”

Despite the win, there is an awareness that the Giants can’t keep producing polarising performances week on week, with the Steelers drubbing coming just a week after their best outing of the season, shutting out the Nottingham Panthers at the NIC.

“It’s certainly an issue right now. I still have a strong belief in this group but we’re working through those consistency issues right now and we need to find something,” admitted Keefe.

“Each week we need to turn up and have efforts for the full 60 like we did tonight. It’s not easy to win in this league so you can’t always go by the scoreboard.

“I liked our effort, I thought we were competing hard, we just didn’t execute as well as we did in the past and the guys stuck with it and got it done.

“We need to take lessons from that and take lessons from Sheffield that if you don’t execute and you turn pucks over at the blue-line and lunge in at pucks and give them odd-man rushes, especially against the most offensive team in the league, then they’re going to make you pay.

“I hope we learned a lesson in that game and we need to get better week on week.”