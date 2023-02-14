Belfast Giants go joint top after win over Nottingham Panthers

Ice Hockey

For the first time this season the Belfast Giants have pulled joint top of the Elite League after they emerged victorious in a battle of the netminders at the Motorpoint Arena, recording a 2-0 win over the Nottingham Panthers.

It was a clash of current Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany and the man he replaced on the roster mid-season, Peyton Jones, the pair putting on a masterclass in nets by saving 65 shots between them in a tense tie.

But the difference maker was Steve Owre, the winger notching for the third straight game for his 18th goal of the season to break the tie with 9:33 remaining and that would be the winning of the game as Beskorowany kept the door shut at the other end with 27 saves for his second shut-out of the year to secure the two points in their first game back after the international break.

And the team’s leading scorer Scott Conway put the game on ice at the end as he slid the puck the length of the ice into the empty net with just 27 seconds remaining for his 39th goal of the campaign to ensure there would be no late comeback.

The Giants have now tied the Guildford Flames at the top of the table on 59 points — albeit Keefe’s side have played two games more — and technically remain in second place as the Flames have a better points percentage, but they could pull two points clear tonight if they defeat the Flames at the Spectrum in a tantalising top-of-the-table clash.

They head into that game off the back of a defensive masterclass that saw the Panthers limited to little grade A chances, although they did survive a review in the third period when Jeremy Welsh’s effort hit the bar instead of the interior of the net.

It was a back and forth tie at the Motorpoint Arena that ebbed and flowed, one which saw the Giants play out the only powerplay of the game just 1:16 into the game as Ben Lake was called for hooking, but beyond that it was a game dictated by five-on-five hockey, and while goals were at a premium for both sides, it was far from a boring night as the chances came thick and fast.

Jones, undoubtedly with something to prove against his former employers, produced two massive saves in the first period to deny David Gilbert, but Beskorowany had the save of the game early in the second when he somehow thrust out his blocker to deny a David Levin backhand that seemed destined for the top corner.

But after Welsh was denied by the video review — the officials determining his shot hit the bar and not the back bar — it was Owre who was the winner when he took David Goodwin’s feed from behind the net and rifled home at 50:27, with Conway putting it beyond doubt with his empty-netter.