Belfast Giants handed major boost ahead of title defences as netminder Tyler Beskorowany returns

The Belfast Giants have been handed a significant boost ahead of their Elite League, Challenge Cup and Play-Off title defences next season with the return of netminder Tyler Beskorowany for the 2023/24 season.

The goaltender was one of the major reasons why the team managed to complete an historic treble last season, reversing his decision to retire at the end of the previous season and returning in January.

And he was utterly sensational in that time, keeping a .940 save percentage and a 1.45 goals against average in 18 League games, back-stopping the team to some key victories down the stretch and earning not just an EIHL First All-Star nomination but the Fans’ Player of the Year at the Giants’ awards do.

The 33-year-old has been utterly dominant since moving to the Giants, recording no less than a .922 save percentage in each of his previous three seasons with the club, earning two EIHL Netminder of the Year awards and winning the League and Cup in each of them.

Last season he finally completed the set, bringing the Play-Off title to the SSE Arena with a stand-out performance in the Final against the Cardiff Devils, and now Beskorowany is excited to return to a city he now calls home.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue wearing the Belfast Giants jersey,” beamed the Canadian netminder.

"The fans, my teammates and the entire organisation have made this city feel like home for myself and my family; which means a lot. It’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic team.”

Significantly, after leading them into the Champions League twice, this will be the first time Beskorowany will represent the Giants in the premier European competition, something he is also keen to do.

“As for what’s next, it will be great to compete in the CHL this season against top European teams – I'm really looking forward to that,” he added. “Plus, we have three domestic titles to defend. I'm ready for the challenges that will come my way this season."

Beskorowany, a former NHL draft pick of the Dallas Stars and DEL Netminder of the Year, joined the Giants in 2018 after a short spell with the Edinburgh Capitals and was an instant hit, leading them League and Cup joy in his first season while also earning his first EIHL Netminder of the Year award.

The Sudbury man then netted a big move to Slovakian side Banska Bystrica for the following season but, following the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to the Giants for the 2021/22 campaign, adding another League and Cup double to his resume, as well as another Netminder of the Year gong.

His decision to retire after that season stunned the Giants fanbase but they wouldn’t have to wait long for his return, Beskorowany coming back in January and finally completing the long-awaited treble by adding the Play-Offs crown to the League and Cup already in the bag.

“We are absolutely thrilled, as I'm sure are our fans, to have Besko back with us for another season in Belfast," said Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"His leadership on and off the ice have been invaluable to our success – he knows what it takes to win here in Belfast and in this League.

“Tyler is a great teammate; his presence in the locker room, and on the ice during games brings a sense of confidence to the entire roster – he’s a pleasure to coach, and to watch on the ice. We are excited to see him return to do what he does best between the pipes."