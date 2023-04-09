Belfast Giants hang on in Glasgow to keep Treble dream alive

Glasgow Clan 4-3 Belfast Giants (Giants win 6-7 on agg)

The Belfast Giants did enough to qualify for the Final Four in Nottingham — © Al Goold photo

The treble dream is on for the Belfast Giants – but only just.

As Elite League champions and Challenge Cup winners the Giants will go to Nottingham as favourites to win the Play-offs and complete a three-trophy clean sweep.

There were, however, made to fight all the way through 120 minutes of an intense contest with Glasgow Clan before securing their passage.

After a 4-2 victory in Saturday night’s home leg in Belfast the Giants lost the battle, but ultimately won the war as Clan responded by winning 4-3 in the return game in Glasgow, with Will Cullen’s second-period goal – a goal that put the Giants 3-2 ahead on the night – ultimately winning the tie.

It was a much closer game than coach Adam Keefe would have wanted, but the Giants got the job done in the end and he now has four days to prepare for what he hopes will be two more huge games with a treble, which is unprecedented in Giants history, on the line.

In the way, however, stand the Nottingham Panthers, who will have the benefit of playing on home ice in the semi-final clash on Saturday afternoon.

The nail-biting finish was far from expected after the opening spell. Indeed it looked like the Giants were going to coast through when they surged into a 2-0 lead with less than six minutes on the clock, Scott Conway netting a double on his 28th birthday.

His first came at 3:12 with a neat finish from the left circle at the end of a neat cross-ice move before he raced clear and beat Ty Taylor in a one-on-one at 5:29, sliding he puck through the goaltender’s pads to make it 6-4 on aggregate.

With a four-goal cushion any Giants fans now already booked to travel to Nottingham would have been justified in searching for flights and hotels.

Similar to Saturday’s first leg, however, going 2-0 down was the catalyst for Glasgow to mount a fightback – and fight they did too,

After Steven McParland shot on the spin just about beat Tyler Beskorowany at 9:22 Ciaran Long and Mitch Jones went toe-to-toe, exchanging blows before both had a seat in the penalty box for five minutes.

That did give Clan something of a jump and amazingly after looking down and out they were level at 14:53 when the puck was pulled back to Stephen Dixon and Dyson Stevenson got the final touch to divert the puck into the net, just squeezing through Beskorowany’s pads with only seconds left on a penalty kill after a tripping call on Matt Foley.

Both teams had already rang the pipework when the Giants regained the lead at 24:54 with the help of a rare mistake from Taylor, who somehow failed to hold Cullen’s shot from distance.

Frustratingly for the Giants they let that lead slip within a minute on the back of two penalty calls – first on Mark Cooper and then Donovan Neuls – that gave Clan a five-on-three and 28 seconds in Kevin Massy ripped a shot from distance that flew past Beskorowany.

Sam Ruopp and Conway both pinged the pipes again early in the third period – Mark Cooper would do the same later – but the Giants couldn’t draw level and when Jeff Solow pounced on a mistake and netted one-on-one against Beskorowany it set up a grandstand finish.

Clan, however, found the Giants goaltender in top form in the closing minutes and the final buzzer brought both relief and joy.