Belfast Giants haven’t been distracted by personnel changes in silverware quest, insists Mark Cooper

Ice Hockey

Belfast Giants ace Sam Ruopp has been in fine form this campaign — © @Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Mark Cooper will hope to help the Belfast Giants into the Challenge Cup Final — © William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants winger Mark Cooper believes that the team’s numerous roster changes this season haven’t disrupted their Elite League and Challenge Cup defences and won’t do so for the rest of the campaign.

Last season, Cooper was part of a roster that won two trophies despite making just one short-term addition — English forward Jonathan Boxill — throughout the campaign, but this term has seen a lot more chopping and changing at the SSE Arena.

Six new faces have joined the squad while five have departed, meaning the team that now dons teal looks very different to that which started the season.

But Cooper says the changing room atmosphere hasn’t been impacted by the turnover this season and insists they are still galvanised to win silverware.

“We have a really solid group and everyone really wants the same thing. We’re going to work towards it together,” said the 30-year-old Canadian winger.

“Guys who have played in America know roster changes happen a ton, you can play with up to 60 guys in a season.

“Last season was really special, keeping the same group the whole year. This year we’ve had a few more changes but that’s more typical. It’s been fine.

“We’ve got the same core and leadership group and brought back some familiar faces, so guys can get very comfortable.”

The Giants can take a big step towards defending one of their titles tonight when they welcome the Guildford Flames to the SSE Arena for the second leg of their Challenge Cup Semi-Final.

Adam Keefe’s men are in a commanding position, 4-0 up after the first leg and with the carrot of hosting the Final in Belfast should they finish the job tonight, but Cooper is wary of underestimating their opponents.

“We’ll approach it as a 0-0 and try to win a game,” he added.

“Everyone knows what Guildford are capable of, they’ve been having a great season and they have a very explosive team.

“We still really want to win. A mentality of playing not to get hurt or playing just to get by is not a good one. The goal is to win every game you play.”