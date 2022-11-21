Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe hails short-benched roster's character as they split weekend with Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers 2 Belfast Giants 3

Brendan Connolly of the Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants’ Jeff Baum gets to grips with each other

In the context of the Elite League standings, neither the Belfast Giants nor Sheffield Steelers will be overly happy with a split weekend but, in the context of how the two games played out, the Giants will be walking away by far the happier of the two teams.

After dropping Saturday’s opening game 2-1 at the Utilita Arena and playing down five imports — they lost both Chad Butcher and Sam Ruopp to injury overnight, as well — the Giants’ task yesterday was as tough as they come against a team boasting four dangerous lines.

And yet, backed by a 32-save performance from netminder Jackson Whistle, they managed to roar to a massive 3-2 victory.

All their goals came in a 3:09 stretch across the first intermission,

Colby McAuley’s fifth goal of the season and Scott Conway’s 21st just 17 seconds before the buzzer sounded putting them 2-0 ahead at the break before captain David Goodwin’s deflected effort on the powerplay proved the game winner two minutes into the second period.

But the Steelers hit back, Brandon McNally on the powerplay and Brett Neumann finding the finishes to make it a one-goal game at the second intermission, and it seemed like a tying goal was a formality as the hosts piled the pressure on the fatiguing visitors — who had two-way winger Sean Norris in the line-up — in the third period, with the final shot count reading a ridiculously lopsided 34-12.

The Giants got a stroke of good fortune in the final frame as Sebastien Piche’s thunderbolt of a slapshot crashed off the post with Whistle beaten, and they didn’t help themselves as they needed to play out penalties on Mark Garside (slashing) and Ciaran Long (tripping) — two of six they took — but, in the end, they managed to cling on for dear life for two crucial points.

"I was happy with our game (on Saturday) night. I was happy with our game tonight," praised Keefe.

"We built ourselves a nice little lead then ran into some penalty trouble and gave Sheffield some life through that. Then we were under pressure, fatigue kicked in a bit, but I liked how we buckled down and got the job done in the end.

"This was a character moment for our group. Short-benched, then we lose two more players last night and we bring in young Kell Beattie and Sean Norris up from Milton Keynes Lightning and I thought they were great for us, ate some valuable minutes and contributed. The whole group was pulling the rope tonight and that's what we want to see in a moment like this."

Despite boasting an 11-4-0 record, a split weekend has done the Giants no favours in the standings as Adam Keefe’s side are now nine points behind the League-leading Guildford Flames with three games in hand, and the two sides meet on Saturday in the penultimate game of the Giants’ six-game road stretch.

But to take a longer term view, there will plenty of positives to be taken.

Digging as deep as they did for a vital two points when it seemed everything was conspiring against them will please Keefe most, his side down one of their top scorers in Mark Cooper and no-nonsense defenceman Kevin Raine, as well as centreman Tyler Soy, winger Butcher and defenceman Ruopp, but still managing to grind out a gutsy road win in one of the toughest arenas in the League.

Whistle was once again the star turn in goal, making a jaw-dropping save to deny Neumann what looked like an empty-net tap-in in the second period with the score still 3-0, but in front of him the defence did their jobs as well, largely limiting the Steelers to chances on the perimeter and playing out five of the six penalties they took despite their aching legs.

"Jackson was great, very solid in there, very comfortable. Maybe he just didn't want to get beaten by his brother (Brandon, who plays for the Steelers)!" added Keefe with a grin.

Conway continues to be the lynchpin of the offense as he ripped home a fine finish from the high slot for a crucial goal just before the first intermission and he was the only player in a white jersey to pick up two points on the night as he added an assist on Goodwin’s powerplay goal in the second period.

But McAuley is furthering his reputation as a fan favourite with the opening goal — banking the puck in off the helmet off Sheffield netminder Matt Greenfield — as well as leading the physical side of the game, in particular provoking Steelers defenceman Matt Petgrave and throwing him off his game.

That is the kind of buy-in the Giants need if they are to battle through this mini-injury crisis and come out the other side still in contention to retain their title.

On this evidence, and what they showed a week prior in Nottingham, this team knows what it will take.

Still, Keefe will hope for some injury relief next weekend as the Flames and Coventry Blaze lie in wait as his side finally end their mammoth November road trip.

Two wins there and December could be a very intriguing month.