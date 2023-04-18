Belfast Giants hosting Ukrainians in charity tie symbolic: Steve Thornton

By the time Dnipro Kherson arrive in Belfast for tonight’s Hockey Can’t Stop exhibition game against a Belfast Giants All-Star team, they’ll have been travelling for the guts of 36 hours.

The Ukrainian side will have an arduous trip, having to get the train out of their war-ravaged country before hopping on a flight to Northern Ireland in time for tonight’s game at the SSE Arena, but it’s a worthwhile journey given what they are playing for.

The game against the Giants All-Stars is part of the Hockey Can’t Stop tour, organised by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine in order to raise funds for the sport in their country, which has been ravaged due to the war with Russia. Approximately 60% of young players in Ukraine have been forced out of the country to continue their careers, while 40% of their venues have been either destroyed or occupied by Russian forces.

So the game tonight is massively important to their vision, with all proceeds from the match’s ticket sales donated to Ukrainian Hockey Dream, which will contribute towards the charity’s 2022-23 global fundraising goal of $15.6m (£12.5m), all of which will be used to support up to 7,500 young players, professionals, coaches and staff members across more than 100 clubs and 15 schools throughout Ukraine.

Giants’ head of hockey operations Steve Thornton said: “This is more than sports. People should want to come and support the situation, not the game.

“It’s so much more than a game. It’s creating awareness of the situation they’re in and the condition of their sport. They’re in survival mode.

“We want to raise money to help them do what they can and get kids into countries where they can play or renovate arenas. We’re creating awareness of the situation. It’s important we generate some traction.”

Indeed, it seems almost appropriate that one of the venues on the Hockey Can’t Stop tour is Belfast given the city’s own chequered past. With the signing of the Good Friday Agreement only just 25 years ago, it’s a reminder of what The Troubles did to the city.

Hosting events like the World Championships and the Friendship Four have put the Giants and the Odyssey Trust at the forefront of places to host events such as these, but the chance to support such a worthwhile cause is even more important for the organisation.

Tonight is not just a hockey game, it’s so much more.

“That’s why it’s so fitting,” continued Thornton.

“It’s a hockey team that people didn’t think would last helping a team that is in a position where they need support to survive. It’s very symbolic to do this.

“We’re in a position where times are good for us, Northern Ireland is in a good spot and our fans are coming out in droves. It’s a really good opportunity for us to give back.

“Even if we’re just a small cog in that wheel of change, we’re super proud of it. That is the identity of the Giants and the Odyssey Trust.”

Tonight’s game may be just a one-off event but with the Hockey Can’t Stop tour eager to do more events — with games planned in North America — there are more opportunities coming to help support the cause in the future and Thornton insists they want to be a part of that moving forward.

“Who knows what the future holds? If there’s any other way we feel like we can help by supporting, we want to do it,” he added.