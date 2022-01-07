Belfast Giants keep winning run rolling as Fife Flyers downed to make it nine in a row

Belfast Giants 4 Fife Flyers 1

The Belfast Giants are on cloud nine, the same number as their winning streak in the Premier Sports Elite League, as they continue to swat aside all comers on their march up the table.

Now just three points behind league leaders the Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils – the latter of whom they still have four games in hand over – Adam Keefe’s side are in a rich vein of form that doesn’t look like easing any time soon.

On this occasion it was the Fife Flyers’ turn to have their card marked at the SSE Arena, the Scots the ones on the receiving end of a 4-1 scoreline as goals from David Goodwin, Ben Lake, Lewis Hook and Slater Doggett got the home side over the line.

This was one of the closer Giants performances on this current winning run as the Flyers had several good looks on goal, particularly in the second period, that could have made the result closer, but netminder Jackson Whistle turned in a stellar outing that allowed them to run away with it in the third.

Forced to ride the pine for the last few games due to the outstanding form of Tyler Beskorowany, the GB international showed no signs of rustiness in denying 24 of the 25 shots on his goal – a timely reminder that he is itching for regular action too.

"I feel pretty good. I hadn't played in about a month there, so it was great to get back in the net. Ever since the Elite Series, going back to then, my hips aren't hurting as much and I'm playing with confidence, so I'm just excited to get back in," said Whistle.

"The biggest thing is being sharp in practice, treat it like a game and show up and work hard. Then in the game you can go out and have fun because you've worked hard during the week. Having two goalies makes me better on the ice, makes Besko better, and we just want to keep this going."

But perhaps the fact that the scoreline was still so one-sided despite it feeling like a close game speaks more to how the Giants are rolling right now.

At the other end, Adam Keefe’s men monopolised the shot count 46-25 but found former goaltender Shane Owen difficult to beat, the Canadian ending the night with 42 saves, but in the end they did more than enough to get the result over the line.

And, in a bizarre way, this narrow result may end up being a blessing in disguise. After winning margins of four or more goals in four of their last five outings, grinding one out – even if it was in a fairly dominant fashion – will serve them well with tougher tests coming up.

Now 15-5-0 and hot on the heels of the Steelers and Devils at the summit, the Giants know they will not have it all their own way when those two come to town in the near future and, in that regard, they will perhaps hope for some more testing nights at the office to battle-harden them.

But Keefe will still be thrilled at their latest defensive display, Whistle leading from the back as they conceded less than two goals for the fifth time in their last seven games, something which they can replicate on any given night when needed.

The only blot on the goaltender’s copybook was Carson Stadnyk’s consolation effort at 7:32 of the second, the Flyers forward jamming in the puck after a scramble around the net to make it 3-1, but there was little the netminder could have done to prevent it.

"The first reason we went out and got Jackson was he's a great goalie and he provides massive depth throughout the line-up and gives me a lot of options. Any time we can use the entire roster, we want to do that, and it will only pay off going forward," said head coach Keefe.

"One thing I've seen from Jackson is he's a real pro. He came here from a young age but he does the right things, he looks after his body, he works hard in practice and he's ready to go. It actually wasn't a hard decision for me (to put him in) tonight.

"Looking at the schedule, we want to get him involved and this was a great opportunity to get him a game at home. He's deserved it, he's owned it on the ice and allows us to go with a fresh Beskorowany tomorrow."

Although there will be one concern for the head coach coming out of the game and that is the fact that he lost captain Goodwin after the second, the winger not re-emerging for the third after shipping an injury that they will hope does not prove long-term.

"He's day-to-day right now. Just next man up, that's the way we see it. We'll give him some rest and let him heal up," added Keefe.

It was Goodwin who had opened the scoring with his 13th of the season when he slid one home five-hole at 13:53 for 1-0 off Scott Conway’s pass to the crease, before Ben Lake doubled the lead on the powerplay at 18:20 with a snipe from the right circle after Bari McKenzie's hooking call.

That’s now six goals in three games for Lake, who has hit red-hot form since the Giants’ Covid suspension, and he is a man that the team will be thrilled to see back among the scorers after a slow start to the campaign.

Hook added the third – and his 10th of the year – just 2:21 into the second period when he jammed the rebound in from close range off Griffin Reinhart’s initial shot, prior to Stadnyk pulling one back for Fife just before the midway point of the game.

And Doggett rounded it off with a sensational solo strike, the centreman skating into the mid-slot and rifling a laser shot past Owen at 7:02 of the final frame for his seventh of the season, rounding off the scoring.

"Third period I thought was the type of period we want to play. We didn't give them a whole lot besides on that powerplay where they had five shots on one play, outside of that we played in their zone, controlled the puck and saw it out well," said Keefe.

"I always say invest in those last 20 minutes because we play the same team tomorrow, so those would have been a long 20 minutes for those Fife Flyers."

Even the special teams had a solid night, going 1-for-4 on the powerplay and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, just to add a cherry to an already good night at the office.

The two sides do it all again in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night (7.15pm) in the second game of their home-away double-header.