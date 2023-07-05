Belfast Giants land Canadian defenceman for new season

Hailing from Ontario, Gendron is no stranger to Belfast. Whilst at the University of Connecticut he played for the UConn Huskies at the 2018 Friendship Four.

Gendron said: “August cannot come quick enough. The Belfast Giants organisation have an excellent reputation and I'm so excited to be a part of the team there, the team is really shaping up to be a great group of guys for this season.

“In terms of my game, I’m going to leave my everything on the ice - I'm prepared to do what it takes to win. After all, we’ve got three trophy titles to defend.”

Gendron’s transition to pro hockey has seen him excel in various leagues, with stints in the American Hockey League with the Belleville Senators in 2019/20 and a loan period to the Colorado Eagles during the 2020/21 season. He has spent much of his post-college career icing with top teams in the ECHL to include Brampton Beast, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals, and the Utah Grizzlies. Last season, Gendron played for Norwegian side the Storhamar Dragons.

Head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re happy to have Miles’ name on our roster for this season. He brings a wealth of experience and skill to the table, and his presence on the ice will hugely contribute to our defensive core.

“He’s proven himself to be a dependable and dynamic blueliner, who can produce on the ice both defensively and offensively.”