Belfast Giants land forward Daniel Tedesco

Canadian/Italian dual national Tedesco arrives in Belfast following a successful season with Elite Ice Hockey League side, Guildford Flames – notching up 36 goals and 55 assists in 67 games in all campaigns. He was also named in the ElHL’s first All-Star team in the end-of-season, league-wide awards.

Tedesco said: “I’m excited to see what this season brings in Belfast. My plan is to work hard on the ice and produce where I can - I am ready to do whatever it takes to win.

“Belfast just seems the place to be - the organisation, the fans, the arena, and the facilities are top-class. I can’t wait to get started, and to hit the ice for the first time in teal, as a Belfast Giant.”

Head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re happy to bring Daniel to Belfast. He’s an offensive threat to his opponents every time he hits the ice, we found that out last season playing against him.

Having that experience from the League title hunt last season for Daniel will make it an easy adjustment to life here as a Belfast Giant.”