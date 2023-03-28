Belfast Giants leading fundraising drive for hockey in war-torn Ukraine

FOR a team created in the aftermath of the Troubles, it seems fitting the Belfast Giants are leading the fundraising drive for ice hockey in war-ravaged Ukraine.

A Giants all-star team will welcome the Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson to the SSE Arena on April 1 for an exhibition game that is part of the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour, an initiative run by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine’s (IHFU) charity foundation Ukrainian Hockey Dream.

The game will be used to raise money to help support the sport in the war-torn country, with the funds donated going towards providing safety and backing for players and staff, youth and professional training and arena restoration and development.

Following the Russian invasion, which led to a refugee crisis and tens of thousands of deaths, ice hockey was heavily disrupted, with 60% of players forced to relocate and 40% of rinks destroyed or damaged by occupying forces.

But the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour, which has travelled to Canada and France and will be heading to the United States after Belfast, has provided hope for the Ukrainian people during an incredibly bleak time.

It is aiming to raise $15.6m to support 7,500 people involved in the sport and more than 100 clubs and 15 schools.

“This encouragement is something that has been keeping us operating, working, inspired to save hockey in Ukraine in these really stressful circumstances with the war in our country,” said IHFU president Georgii Zubko.

“Every day there are bombs and air sirens at least four or five times a day.

“No fans are allowed into games, so they are going ahead with just the teams on the ice.

“When the air sirens go off, they have to stop training and go to the shelter in case the rocket attacks start.

“It affects the energy and enthusiasm of people to be involved, and businesses stop financing hockey, so clubs don’t have the same money they had before the war.

“For the first time in Ukrainian hockey history, the federation is funding the teams so they can play and train.

“Having said all of these things, it may seem we are in despair, but it’s not like that.

“We have even more desire now to work harder on the development of hockey than we did before and to represent our country with even bigger passion and with more dignity.

“We are relocating ice rinks from the war-torn areas to the areas of the country where there is no active military action.

“We’re trying to encourage more kids to play hockey. Sport is the tool of survival and stress resistance in the current climate for our country.”

For the Giants, the opportunity to host the game only came about a week ago, but owners the Odyssey Trust moved quickly to become a part of the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour, which epitomises the club’s mantra of ‘In the land of the Giants, everyone is equal’.

A team consisting of mostly current Giants players, as well as a few former stars to fill in the gaps in the squad, will take to the ice against four-time national champions Dnipro Kherson, whose city was only liberated from Russian occupiers two months ago.

“It goes along with exactly what we support. The Odyssey Trust, especially since they’ve taken over, they’ve hosted the Friendship Four, World Championships and the Continental Cup and done a fantastic job,” said head coach Adam Keefe.

“With the charitable things, we like to give back to the community.

“We felt like this epitomised the organisation by helping out the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour.

“To have that perspective in life and in sport, when you step back and look at the bigger picture of what’s happening in Ukraine and you think about the hockey players over there, to help is very meaningful.

“Myself, the players, the organisation and everyone involved is proud to be associated with something like this and to give back.

“We want to make it an entertaining night for those involved and raise some money for Ukraine so hockey can continue.”

Tickets for the game go on sale at noon on Thursday, and a large crowd is expected.

Mr Zubko believes it will be a celebration of hockey and a boost for all those trying to keep the sport alive in his country.

He said: “The world of hockey will win. Partnership will win. Humanity will win.

“The mutual understanding of real-world values will win. The understanding that there is nothing worse in life than having full-scale war and having one country occupying another will win.”