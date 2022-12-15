Belfast Giants left with uphill task as profligacy leads to Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg defeat by Nottingham Panthers

Ice Hockey

When it comes to play-off hockey, you have to take your chances, and the Belfast Giants’ inability to do so means they will have to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Nottingham Panthers after falling to defeat at the Motorpoint Arena.

Adam Keefe’s side couldn’t close out a 2-0 lead on the road in their first leg; goals from Steven Owre and Darik Angeli giving them an early advantage that they couldn’t hold onto.

Instead, the Panthers bit back through Jeremy Welsh, whose double tied things up, before Brett Welychka got the powerplay game-winner at 10:35 of the final period that means Keefe’s troops will have to win the return game at the SSE Arena on January 4 if they are to keep their title defence alive.

But they will know this leg was here to be won. Twice they hit the post through David Goodwin and Gabe Bast and twice the returning Scott Conway was denied by outstanding saves from Panthers goalie Alex Dubeau, but they had enough chances — including three uncapitalised on the powerplay — to come away with an advantage to take home.

In the grander scheme of things, it is also a seventh defeat in 10 games for the Giants, who were unable to maintain the momentum of Sunday’s win over the Dundee Stars, and they are still searching for some consistency that will spark their stuttering season back into life.

It looked like they had found it in the first period, too, when they took the lead on their third powerplay of the frame as Welsh was punished for a trip; Owre supplying the tip to Goodwin’s shot in the slot for the opening goal with just 10 seconds to the first break.

And things only got better early in the middle frame as first Goodwin hit the post before they did indeed double their advantage, Angeli skating in on a 2-on-1 with Bast and supplying the finish himself at 29:18.

But the two-goal lead would last just over a minute, and there was little Jackson Whistle — 20 saves — could do to prevent Welsh from cutting the deficit at 30:34, the Panthers forward smashing a slapshot home.

The momentum shifter was Dubeau, though; the Panthers netminder making a jaw-dropping stop to deny Conway on a 2-on-1 breakaway with Goodwin late in the second period, and that set the stage for the hosts’ third period comeback, which Welsh started when he got free in the right circle and snapped one home at 45:07.

In the end, it would be a tale of inches on the powerplay that decided the game. At one end, Bast pinged the post during a Tanner Sorenson interference call but, at the other end, they weren’t as fortunate as Will Cullen was boxed for interference for the second time in the period and Welychka made no mistake with the finish off a David Levin rebound for the game-winner.

There was still time for Dubeau to produce another spectacular glove save to deny Conway late on to preserve the Panthers’ lead, and that leaves the Giants with it all to do when they meet again on January 4.