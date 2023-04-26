Belfast Giants lose first member of Grand Slam squad as Grant Cooper takes up coaching role in Canada

We knew that the overwhelming likelihood was that the Belfast Giants were unlikely to bring back the entirety of their Grand Slam winning squad for next season, and that has already proven true just ten days after they lifted the third of their three trophies.

However, the identity of the first player not to be returning has come as something of a shock.

While many expected the likes of top scorers Scott Conway and David Goodwin to get offers from elsewhere, or top defensive pairing Gabe Bast and Sam Ruopp, it is none of them who have been confirmed to be leaving.

Rather it is winger Grant Cooper, who has announced his retirement from the sport and will instead take up the head coach role with Canadian junior side Char-Lan Rebels, who play in the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL).

That has come as a stunning blow to the majority of Giants fans, who warmed greatly to their mid-season arrival last season, the 26-year-old joining Belfast after spending the first half of the season with the Leeds Knights and playing a key role in their treble success.

Partnering Matt McLeod and Donovan Neuls on a devastating third line, Cooper scored five goals and 15 points in 24 contests for the Giants and was hugely effective after making the step up from the NIHL, making him a considerable success story for head coach Adam Keefe and director of hockey operations Steve Thornton’s recruitment.

Undoubtedly the Giants would have wanted to bring him back for a second season, however they will now start having to plan without the Ontario native, which will be a major blow to Keefe’s intended depth chart for the 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Giants trio Ben Lake, Sam Ruopp and Jackson Whistle will lead the charge for Great Britain in Division 1A of the World Championships in Nottingham as they look to reclaim their place in the top tier of world hockey over the next two weeks.

Pete Russell’s side were relegated from the top division — which includes the likes of the USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland — last year when they finished bottom of their group and will hope to bounce back at the first opportunity on home soil.

GB will face Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Korea — their first opponents on Saturday — in the six-team group, every game of which will be played at the Motorpoint Arena, with the top two finishers promoted to the World Championships next year.

Lake should play a key role as one of GB’s top scoring forwards, while Ruopp has been one of the best defencemen in the EIHL this season so will likely be trusted with plenty of ice time as well, however netminder Whistle appears likely to play second fiddle to the Cardiff Devils’ Ben Bowns.

There was disappointment for Giants’ two-way winger Sean Norris, who was named in the initial 32-man squad and played in exhibition games against Latvia and Hungary but did not make the final 22-man panel.