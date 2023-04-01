Belfast Giants make history as they win third Elite League title in a row after hammering Flames

Belfast Giants 6 Guildford Flames 1

Ben Lake celebrates scoring as the Belfast Giants won the Elite League title with a 6-1 victory over the Guildford Flames

Six goals in a performance worthy of winning a League title gave the Giants a one-sided victory over the Guildford Flames to kill off their only remaining challengers and put their name on the Elite League trophy for a third successive season.

No team has won three in-a-row in the UK before.

If there was pressure on Adam Keefe’s team on home ice in a title-deciding game it didn’t show. They were dominant right from the start and instead of being rocked when Guildford came back into the game at 2-1 they rose again to complete a comprehensive and one-sided victory.

An intense first period, which rendered goals from Ben Lake and Jeff Baum that put the Giants firmly in control, was followed by a second that bore all the hallmarks of a championship-winning performance and with a 5-1 lead the final spell was exhibition-like stuff, with the job already done.

Roared on by an expectant sell-out crowd the Giants were on top from early on, controlling possession and creating chances while Guildford’s attacks rarely resulted in anything that caused problems for Tyler Beskorowany.

Matt McLeod was the real danger man, his speed troubling the Guildford defence on every shift and, after going close from the slot early on, he had Giants fans on their feet when they thought he had scored after his shot was saved and the rebound hit him before ruffling the netting at the back of the goal.

It was just a minute later that they were cheering for real when all the Giants pressure was finally rewarded at 15:26.

David Gilbert pulled the puck out from the boards on the left, Lake nicked it away from his stick before darting into the centre and letting fly with a wonderful back-hand shot that arrowed into the top corner.

With nerves settled thanks to taking the lead and a real energy pumping through the building the Giants had even more jump in their play than before and their grip on the game – as well as their grasp on the Elite League trophy – tightened further within little more than two minutes.

Again it was an outstanding finish as Baum made it 2-0 at 17:25, doing it all on his own too.

He blocked a clearance right in centre ice, got the puck under control with no pressure from Guildford players, skated forward at speed and put great disguise on his shot to wrong-foot Eamon McAdam and send his shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

It was end to end at the start of the second period as Guildford battled to keep their title hopes alive and after a shot that came back off the base of a post they did cut the deficit in half when Peter Crinella made the most of a powerplay with a cool finish at 28:59.

Any possibility that panic might set into the Giants team was wiped out when the two-goal cushion was restored just 68 seconds later and very quickly after that it became 4-1, thanks to Eriksson’s double.

His first, at 30:07, was a cool backhand finish after moving the puck left and right as he skated towards goal. The second was even classier as he let the puck roll along the blade of his stick to guide Donovan Neuls’ shot past the bemused McAdam.

It was game over and title in the bag when McLeod’s outstanding performance was rewarded with a goal just a couple of minutes from the end of the second period, picking up Baum’s pass before charging towards the net and picking out the top corner of the net.

Well ahead the Giants could enjoy the final period, knowing that they weren’t going to let the title slip from their grasp now.

Steven Owre’s open-arm celebration when he diverted David Goodwin’s pass into the net on the powerplay with four minutes to go reflecting the emotion of all 7,000 people inside the SSE Arena.

The emotion was then shared as ‘We are the champions’ belted out when Goodwin lifted the trophy to a huge roar.

Another special night as they celebrated the seventh league title in the team’s history – a truly magnificent achievement.