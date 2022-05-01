Belfast Giants miss out on historic Grand Slam as Cardiff Devils claim Play-Off title

Belfast Giants 3 Cardiff Devils 6

Grand Slam history beckoned for the Belfast Giants but, cruelly, they would come up agonisingly short at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham as the Cardiff Devils skated away with Play-Off glory as they claimed a 6-3 win in the Grand Final.

Having already lifted both the Challenge Cup and Elite League title, one game stood between Adam Keefe’s side and legendary status as the first Giants team to complete the set by adding the Play-offs. But, for the second season running, they would fall just short.

Just like in 2019, it was the Devils who played the role of party poopers and it was a tale of clinical finishing that helped the Welsh side over the line, their six goals coming on just 23 shots.

At the other end, the Giants were much the better side but just couldn’t make it count as Cardiff netminder Mac Carruth turned away 34 of the 37 shots he faced to hold them out and ensure it wouldn’t be a third celebration of the season for

The final scoreline was much more lopsided than the even game warranted as the Devils scored two late empty net goals through Trevor Cox and Josh Lammon with Tyler Beskorowany – 17 saves – pulled for the extra skater, but that will come as no consolation for the Giants.

They will take solace in the fact that they won the main trophy, the league, but it will still sting somewhat that they couldn’t get over the line and write their name into the history books.

The Giants’ start could hardly have been much worse as they found themselves two goals down a second over the six-minute mark, the Devils racing out to a hot start to pull 2-0 ahead early doors.

They needed just 1:44 to grab their first, some slick passing play in front of Beskorowany’s net allowing Cole Sanford to tap in at the back door, and then when Slater Doggett sat for a tripping call the Welsh side made the Giants pay as Sanford delivered the pass for Jake Coughler to rip home from the left circle at 6:01.

But the Giants were able to collect themselves and they managed to pull one back shortly after when Stephen Dixon was called for interference, Griffin Reinhart delivering the pass to the right circle for Conway to pop the water bottle and make it 2-1 at 8:32.

Belfast couldn’t connect on a tripping call on Brendan Mikkelson, and there were concerns they might lose Beskorowany just before the first intermission when a collision in front of the net saw the goaltender left prone, but he would continue.

And just 5:57 into the middle frame – and after Jeff Baum saw his shot tipped onto the bar by Carruth – the Giants tied it up as Dixon once again headed off, this time for a delay of game call, and Tyler Soy was able to reverse the puck back in front for Ben Lake to slam it home for 2-2.

But despite dominating majority of the second period, the Giants couldn’t make that count and, although they managed to see out a tripping penalty against Lake, they would trail at the second intermission.

It was Dixon who got it, the centre ghosting into the slot as the Giants scrambled to defend the puck behind the net, and when Trevor Cox put it back in front his line-mate made no mistake with the finish with 20.7 seconds remaining to give the Devils a 3-2 lead going into the third.

And it was on a costly too many men bench minor against the Giants that Brodie Reid struck the game-winning goal on the powerplay early in the third, a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play seeing Josh Waller drive the pass to the back door for the winger to tap into the empty net with 2:13 gone.

It looked like the Giants’ hopes might be over when they couldn’t connect on a Mikkelson high sticking call, but they suddenly made a game of it again when Soy tipped in a Darcy Murphy shot at 9:03 to make it a one-goal game again.

But that was as good as it got. With Beskorowany pulled for the extra skater, Cox and Lammon both found the empty cage to stretch the lead to three and start the Devils party in the stands and on the bench.

Heart-break and a devastating way to end what was otherwise an incredible season for the Giants. The wait for a Grand Slam goes on.