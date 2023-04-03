Belfast Giants most decorated star Mark Garside labels title success ‘most difficult yet’

As the most decorated player in Belfast Giants’ history Mark Garside has seen and experienced many things.

Winning his fifth Elite League title, however, brought the biggest challenge in his 13 years at the SSE Arena.

Throughout that time the one thing that Garside has always had was consistency in terms of the faces around him in the Giants locker room.

Yes, there have always been new players arrive mid-season, but never in the number they did this time around.

A gradual reshuffle between late November and mid-February saw a massive seven new players come in as coach Adam Keefe replaced a third of his squad, revamping every department in his team in the process.

“It was a bit strange,” admitted Garside.

“Some of the guys who moved on, they were good players. It just didn’t happen for some of them and that just happens sometimes in life and in hockey. You see it across sports.

“It just didn’t work, but the guys we brought in have really added to our roster.

“Guys like Matt McLeod, Henrik Eriksson, Grant Cooper, they have been excellent since they came in. Josh Roach too, what a signing he was.

“Those guys really helped us achieve this league title.”

The changes became necessary – inevitable almost – after a run of just two wins in eight games from between mid-November and mid-December. Only the strongest – and most consistent – survived and after such turbulence was replaced by confidence and belief that increased as each win was chalked up the delight and sense of satisfaction is possibly even greater than before.

“It feels just as good as all the other ones,” said Garside, 11 years after his first league title with the Giants.

“It’s a lot of work that everybody puts in over the course of a season and to come to the end like that and to win it feels great.

“I do think that this was the most difficult one.

“Before Christmas, around November time, we were in the doldrums, we’d a lot of injuries.

“We had very few players and I seem to remember we had game when we’d only 12, 13, 14 guys dressed and a lot of guys suspended or injured.

“It was tough times. We lost that double header at home to Manchester and it was a difficult two to three week period at that time.

“From then the guys dug deep and I know we chopped and changed a little bit, but the guys who stayed put in so much work and so much effort that it makes this very special.”

At 34-years-old and with a testimonial already behind him some may think that Garside might be at the stage where going out on a high could be under consideration.

More trophies and the thought of a sixth league title is an idea that intrigues him.

“I hope so,” said the Scotasman. “I love it.”