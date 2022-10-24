Belfast Giants must offer threat from all over the ice, warns Adam Keefe

Ice Hockey

Net gains: Adam Keefe wants more players to step up to the plate

Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe is eager to see his team spread their scoring a lot more after splitting their first away double-header of the Elite League season against the Cardiff Devils and Guildford Flames.

It was an heroic effort from the short-benched Giants — who were without Darik Angeli, Kevin Raine (both injured) and Sam Ruopp (sick) for both games over the weekend — as they battled to a huge 4-2 win at Ice Arena Wales on Friday but saw fatigue catch up with them as they fell to a 4-3 loss at the League-leading Flames on Saturday, taking their early season record to 4-2.

However, the weekend raised more questions over the Giants’ offensive production as once again the top line of Mark Cooper, Scott Conway and David Goodwin provided the lion’s share of their threat, scoring four of their seven goals.

Indeed, in their opening 12 games of the domestic season, the trio have contributed 29 goals, six more than the rest of the roster combined, and Keefe knows that the rest of the squad will have to step up and relieve some of the scoring pressure if they are to defend their title.

Ben Lake, Gabe Bast and David Gilbert were all on the scoresheet over the two games as well, but the head coach is well aware they need goals from more sources going forward.

“I just thought we had a lack of production again,” sighed Keefe after the loss at the Spectrum.

“We’re struggling to find goals right now, and (Guildford netminder Eamon) McAdam obviously played well so that didn’t help things either. We need to generate a lot more and that requires guys getting dirty and not so pretty.

“Right now we’re trying to pass the puck into the net and just giving up turnovers, which feeds into the transition game. And Guildford hurt us in particular because they’re so fast.

“We weren’t dirty enough to find that extra goal that we needed, we timed our comeback too late.

“Finding more offensive contributions, that’s something we need to address going forward.”