Belfast Giants name forward David Goodwin as captain for 2021-22 season

The Belfast Giants have announced that forward David Goodwin has been appointed the 11th captain in team history and will lead the side for the 2021/22 season.

The 29-year-old American will succeed Matt Pelech in the role and will be supported by Mark Cooper, Mark Garside, Ben Lake, Kevin Raine and Griffin Reinhart as alternate captains.

Raine will wear an “A” both at home and on the road, with Garside and Lake the “home” alternates and Cooper and Reinhart the “road” alternates.

Goodwin is playing in his second season with the Giants having spent the second half of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season in Belfast after joining mid-season from Mora IK.

A favourite with the fans at the SSE Arena, the St Louis native has already started the season in fantastic form, scoring four goals and 11 points in the Giants’ six games thus far.

A former captain with college side Penn State in the 2016-17 season and having experience in European leagues such as Sweden, Finland and Poland, head coach Adam Keefe says that Goodwin is a choice that they are confident will do an excellent job.

“Goody has come back to us in great shape this season and you can really see all of his hard work in the summer paying off. He’s a very passionate person and has great leadership qualities on and off the ice,” said Keefe.

“The coaching staff has full confidence in Goody and the rest of the leadership group, which bring a diverse and complementary range of experience and perspectives that will guide this team back to where we want to be, at the top of the Elite League table.”

Garside, playing in his 11th season in Belfast, is an understandable choice as alternate given his experience, as are Raine and Lake, back for their fourth and second seasons at the SSE Arena respectively.

New arrivals Cooper and Reinhart are wise choices as leaders in the group too, with the former having spent two seasons wearing the “A” in South Carolina and the latter having NHL experience and captained junior side the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Goodwin will don the “C” for the first time when they open their Premier Sports Elite League campaign away to the Cardiff Devils on Saturday, with Cooper and Reinhart wearing “A”s.