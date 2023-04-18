Belfast Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany a world away from August retirement after treble joy

Had you told Tyler Beskorowany he would be winning the treble with the Belfast Giants at the start of the season, he would have laughed you all the way to the bank.

Having retired from hockey after winning the double last season, the goaltender thought he was done with the sport and hung up the skates, heading back to Canada with wife Sarah and son Austen to take up a non-hockey job, intent on leaving his professional days behind.

And yet now, here he stands with three more trophies in his hands having returned to the Giants in January to lead them to an unprecedented treble, helping them win the Challenge Cup, Elite League and Play-Off titles, the latter with a 27-save performance in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Cardiff Devils in the Final.

Beskorowany has been in elite form since his return, saving 94% of the shots he has faced in the League and ending any doubt that he would not be at the same level as he was when he left.

“August seems like a long time ago — this seems like a long way from a desk job,” grinned the 32-year-old. “But this is why I came back. This is why we do it. Just happy I was able to get those trophies.”

With the Elite League formatted the way it is, with every game in September mattering just as much as in April, the toll that it takes on a player can be a significant one, and Beskorowany admits that played a factor in his retirement last season.

But, having come back and lifted a treble, has he had any thoughts about potentially donning the skates for a full 54-game slate next season?

“These seasons are long, it’s a grind, especially in this League, you get a lot of pressure from the staff and Keefer. It’s not an easy thing to do, not an easy League to play in,” concedes Beskorowany.

“It wasn’t easy (to retire) and we had a lot of things back home we couldn’t miss out on. But things have changed this year and we’ll see.”

As for head coach Adam Keefe, questions will inevitably start swirling over what his own future holds now that he has secured the final trophy that eluded him for so long, adding the Play-Off crown to the Leagues and Cups he already owns.

Under contract for next season, the club legend is going nowhere soon, but inevitably a bigger opportunity will arrive at some point. However, for now, Keefe himself is only focussed on making sure all three trophies are still residing in the SSE Arena come this time next year.

“Winning motivates me. It doesn’t matter if we won the Play-offs or not, next year will be a new year,” he said.